Acer announces Swift 5 and Swift 3 notebooks with Tiger Lake processors

This week and next will probably be filled with a slew of consumer tech announcements. Acer is one of the many who are making announcements, and today they unveiled the Swift 5 and Swift 3 notebooks with Tiger Lake processors.

The Acer Swift 5 will be available in one configuration while the Swift 3 can be had in two, a 13.5″ 2K display or a 14″ FHD display. As we mentioned, these new offerings come with Intel Tiger Lake processors, and they also include Iris X graphics.

Acer claims the Swift 5 is one of the first notebooks to be verified through Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. Swift 5 also features all-day battery life and is able to gain four-hours of use from a 30-minute charge.

This is what Acer’s press release had to say about the Swift 5 and Swift 3 with Tiger Lake processors and Iris X graphics:

Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) ultrathin-and-light notebook marries an uber-stylish design with the latest performance technology. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and IntelCore i7 processors and verified to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo platform, the Swift 5 has the power and performance to seamlessly run multiple applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life for all-day productivity. Swift 5 can handle video, graphics, and more on-the-go with new Intel Iris Xe graphics. The impressive capabilities of the Swift 5 are matched by its sophisticated aesthetics. The premium magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis are durable yet lightweight; it weighs about 1 kg (2.29 lbs). The specially-designed hinge elevates the device when the screen is opened, which improves ergonomics while typing, provides better thermal performance, and keeps the focus on the vibrant 14-inch Full HD display. Boasting a 340-nit brightness rating and covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, the display is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio and creating an immersive viewing experience and more compact form factor. The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass2, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution on the touchpad, keyboard, and all covers of the device.

Swift 3

Swift 3 13.5″

Providing an ideal balance between performance and design, two models in the Acer Swift 3 line will be powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and are a part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. The Swift 3 notebooks are currently targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge. The two new Swift 3 models have a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt™ 4. Customers will also enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection with WiFi 6 (Gig +). The new Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) maximizes viewing with a productivity-boosting and vibrant 13.5-inch display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing and less need to scroll. In addition, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness rating. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) provides up to 18 hours of battery life3 for more than all-day productivity. Plus, the lightweight and durable aluminum and magnesium-aluminum design makes the Swift 3 (SF313-53) easy to transport anywhere; it measures only 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, weighing just 2.62 pounds (1.19kg). Featuring a svelte and stylish design, the new Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) has an aluminum chassis and a magnesium-aluminum palm rest. The Swift 3’s ultra-narrow 0.22-inch bezels enhance the compact frame and provide a screen-to-body ratio of up to 82.73 percent, keeping the focus on the vibrant images on the Full HD 14-inch display. Weighing just 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) and measuring just 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, the Swift 3 is easy to carry by hand, and fits easily into a briefcase or book bag. Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, utilize fast and reliable SSD storage, and support up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. In addition, they support Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader for easy and more secure logins.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at US$999.99.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.5-inch 2K display will be available in North America in November starting at US$799.99.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at US$699.99.

