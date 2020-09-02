Optoma CinemaX P2 4K laser short-throw projector offers better contrast, vibrant color

Optoma, one of the leaders in home theatre projectors, has announced the CinemaX P2 4K laser short-throw projector. The latest projector from the company offers up 25% more contrast and vibrant color performance than its predecessor with 3,000 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

“It’s all about the experience, that’s why we’re excited to expand the award-winning CinemaX series so consumers can bring the cinematic experience home and enjoy superior picture quality from the number one brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology. Offering an innovative ultra-short throw lens, the CinemaX P2 is easy to place and play, enabling families and households to view an immersive large-screen experience from only inches away from the screen without the hassle of mounting a television. Combined with theater-quality sound, and smart-home integrations at an attractive price point, the CinemaX P2 is the ultimate home entertainment solution.” Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology

With a wide color gamut and RGBRGB color wheel, the Optoma CinemaX P2 projector also houses a 40W Dolby Digital 2.0 soundbar. With two full range speakers, two woofers, and ported chambers, the soundbar alleviates the need for a separate speaker system. The ultra short-throw laser allows users to place the projector inches away from their screen and still project a 120-inch image.

The projector also includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT integration, Enhanced Gaming Mode, and FRAMED which is a digital art showcasing platform.

The Optoma CinemaX P2 Smart 4K UHD Laser short-throw projector.

Features of the Optoma CinemaX P2 Smart 4K UHD Laser short-throw projector include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Lumens: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast: 2,000,000:1 with 3 Dynamic Black Dimming Modes

Color: REC.709, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HDR10 compatible

Color Wheel: 6 Segment RGBRGB

Integrated 4K Media Player and popular video streaming apps available from Optoma Marketplace

Smart+ Technology: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

SmartFIT app: Auto geometry correction system for iOS and Android

The Optoma CinemaX P2 is now available for purchase with an MSRP of US$3,299.99. Full specifications and more information can be found on Optoma’s website.

What do you think about the Optoma CinemaX P2 4K short throw projector? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.