TCL announces its TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID along with NXTPAPER technology

TCL is kicking off IFA 2020 with a bunch of devices and some new technology. NXTPAPER technology is the company’s proprietary display tech, which it says is the artistic combination of screen and paper. The company also took the wraps off two new Android tablets, dubbed the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID.

The company is well known for its TVs, which have become popular in the United States over the past few years. Like Samsung and LG, TCL does an excellent job of making displays, and that’s what they’ve built their business around. Here’s what the company had to say about NXTPAPER and the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID:

TCL NXTPAPER Technology

The company’s proprietary NXTPAPER display technology is the artistic combination of screen and paper and the culmination of two years of product research and design and 11 patents for eye protection. This display technology provides a Full-HD definition that offers a paper-like visual experience in full color with no flicker and no harmful blue light. TCL achieves this by combining a highly reflective screen that uses TCL display technology to reuse natural light and has received eye protection certifications from the German Rhine laboratory and SGS laboratory, and German VDE. When compared to traditional e-ink, TCL NXTPAPER has a 25 percent higher contrast for better viewing. When compared to a typical LCD panel, TCL NXTPAPER is up to 36 percent thinner creating a device that can be much slimmer and lighter. NXTPAPER display technology is also more than 65 percent more power-efficient than a typical LCD, allowing for much better battery efficiency and overall longer device battery life. Designed specifically for larger format devices, such as tablets, TCL NXTPAPER technology is ideal for learning and reading. It allows for smooth video playback, which creates a better work and learning experience.

TCL 10 TABMAX

Featuring a best-in-class viewing experience, the TCL 10 TABMAX offers a whole new scale of innovative display technology with NXTVISION, revealing the most vibrant colors and rich details. The 10.36-inch FHD+ display, 8.3mm narrow bezels, and widescreen layout allow you to unleash your creative work without restrictions. You can use the TCL Stylus to draw, write or doodle casually, just like a pencil on paper. With ultra-low latency, a natural in-hand feel, and elegant design, the TCL Stylus is the perfect companion to this tablet. Built to get things done, the TCL 10 TABMAX can handle high-definition video calls, using an advanced dual-microphone system that picks up your voice and uses a noise reduction feature to ensure smooth exchanges. Furthermore, the dual-speaker setup provides a more natural meeting experience, while the 8-megapixel front camera provides more engaging and efficient group communications. Type cover and 4G connectivity ensure you have the freedom to stay connected while on-the-go, and software solutions from Google and Microsoft, allow you to stay productive from anywhere. While long work hours can often strain the eyes, the TCL 10 TABMAX also offers intelligent eye protection with no flicker, no harmful blue light, and better brightness and tonality when in daylight or low light conditions. It will also signal an alarm if the viewer is 25cm from the screen, encouraging more distance for eye protection. Parents can leverage Kids Mode to set up a kid-friendly UI and parental controls for added protection. The tablet can also be used as a smart home display, showcasing photos, the weather, and traffic; it is integrated with Google Assistant, so you can easily manage tasks and play music using only your voice’s sound. The TCL 10 TABMAX comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a large 8000 mAh battery all-day use. It will be available across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi-only models beginning in Q4 for €299 and €249.

TCL 10 TABMID

The TCL 10 TABMID offers high-quality features in a lighter, sleeker design weighing in at a mere 325g and measuring only 8.5mm thick, making it easy to take along with you. It has an 8-inch FHD IPS display and a whole new scale of innovative display technology with NXTVISION to ensure this tablet screen won’t lose its brightness, contrast, or color at any angle. It also reduces blue light to relieve visual fatigue and has a reading mode that adjusts the screen to black and white, while adjusting brightness and contrast based on the environment. Entertainment enthusiasts will love its powerful speaker system, and deep booming sound for audio and video uses, and its Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor with an octa-core CPU and a high-performance GPU for online gaming. The TCL 10 TABMID is also a great choice for kids; much like the TCL 10 TABMAX, the TABMID 4G offers a Kids Mode that presents a kid-friendly UI and parental controls. It also works with Google Assistant, allowing you to easily manage tasks, get answers, and play music using only your voice’s sound. Powering through movies, games, emails, and more, the TCL 10 TABMID comes with a strong 5500 mAh battery for all-day use, a one-touch fingerprint sensor for easy log-in and security, as well as a premium, special-edition dark blue back cover. It offers a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8megapixel rear-facing camera. This tablet also offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and will be available beginning in Q4 for €229.

