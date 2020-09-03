Acer announces new Spin 7 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G

Acer has made another IFA 2020 announcement today by unveiling a laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip. The Acer Spin 7 is the latest laptop to embrace a processor that brings 5G capability to this form factor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G frequencies. The point of this technology is to keep users connected to what matters most to them. This means you can now use your laptop on a bus, train, car, or wherever, without tethering to a hotspot.

Spin 7 is Acer’s 360-degree laptop, which can be used in various modes, including a tablet-like mode. Acer claims Spin 7 has multi-day battery life, so that’s perfect for users who are on the go constantly. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Acer Spin 7

Spin 7

Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, the Spin 7 notebook features a 360-degree hinge that allows users to choose a form factor that suits the task at hand, whether that’s typing a document in clamshell mode or taking notes on the device’s touchscreen in tablet mode. At just 1.4 kg (3.09 pounds) light and 15.9 mm thin (0.63 inch), the steam blue device sports a luxurious magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis for a sleek, professional look. “We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultra-long battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. “The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On, Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting up to multi-day use on a single charge.” “We’re excited for Acer to launch their first-ever Windows on Snapdragon PC and launch the first device powered by the breakthrough Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform,” said Keith Kressin, SVP & GM, Computing & Edge Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Whether working remotely or on the go, 5G connectivity will transform how Spin 7 users experience their PC. The multi-day battery life, superior performance, AI acceleration, enhanced camera and audio technology, and enterprise-grade security features that the platform enables will deliver cutting-edge experiences and boost productivity.” Immersive and Secure The new Spin 7 features the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, which enables extreme battery life and premium entertainment experiences. Paired with the device’s Full HD IPS display, the integrated Qualcomm Aqstic™ echo noise cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology supports high-fidelity sound for an immersive experience. This Windows 10 Pro device also has an incredible battery life and sips power when in standby, meaning users may experience multi-day usage1 without reaching for a power cord. A reliable fingerprint sensor supports more secure logins through Windows Hello, giving users peace of mind. Users can also connect securely over cellular 4G/LTE and 5G without relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi. Stay Connected On-the-Go With 5G Connectivity The new Spin 7 notebook utilizes the leading Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which supports 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies with download speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. Where available, users can expect fast and reliable 5G connections. The speed, low-latency, and independence offered by 5G connectivity means that the Spin 7 can keep up with the demands of modern business. As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent and workforces become spread out, high-speed 5G connectivity allows users to stay connected for efficient productivity on-the-go. Four Distinctive Form Factors Spin 7’s design goes beyond its attractive form and seeks to empower users with a variety of form factors: notebook, tablet, tent, and presentation modes. These form factors are made possible by Acer’s 360-degree hinge design, which also slightly elevates the chassis while in notebook mode to offer a more ergonomic typing experience. The notebook’s chassis also houses an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen. Ultraportable for Style-Conscious Professionals The Spin 7 is a 14-inch convertible notebook designed for style-conscious professionals, featuring a polished-looking steam blue chassis offset by gold accents. A magnesium-aluminum alloy body allows the body to measure in at just 1.4 kg (3.09 pounds) and 15.9 mm thin (0.63 inch), making it portable enough to practically disappear into a backpack or briefcase. This attention to detail extends to the notebook’s 14-inch Full HD IPS display, which covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, allowing for vivid and sharp colors.

