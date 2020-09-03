OWC announces its Mercury Elite Pro Dual

OWC joins today’s parade of announcements with a brand new storage device for a home office, small business, and creatives. The Mercury Elite Pro Dual offers up to 32TB of storage capacity and three 10Gb/s powered USB ports.

It’s no lie that having some external storage on your desk at home or in an office is a valuable asset. Being able to store important files locally is an option many users need and want. While cloud storage is great for many use cases, sometimes, you just can’t store sensitive data in the cloud. Here’s what OWC’s press release had to say about the Mercury Elite Pro Dual.

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual

The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub gives you nearly infinite options for your workspace. This modern designed solution is universally USB compatible and can handle diverse workflows. Available plug and play ready, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual is not only superfast, convenient, and versatile, it will quickly become the centerpiece of your digital lifestyle. High performance where it matters, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub delivers over 1000MB/s (1GB/s) of real world1 data transfer speed. Now you can transfer the equivalent of an entire DVD in less than 5 seconds or transfer 1,000 photos in 2 seconds. Performance like this is great for backup, photography, audio, virtual machines, even video editing. The rear-side hub offers three USB ports to connect high-speed storage with performance of up to 1250MB/s as well as keyboards, mice, phones, etc. In short, you can connect virtually any USB peripheral or device you have, and the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub supports it. Designed for the accessories of today and tomorrow, all three USB Hub ports are backward compatible, fully powered, and provide full performance. Whether connecting your keyboard and mouse, bus-powered or desktop drives, mixers or video – you are assured you have all the ports you need at maximum speed and power. And, of course, it fully supports the charging, powering, and data syncing of your mobile devices, tablets, cameras, headphones and gaming devices too. The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub includes all the cables you need to connect to any computer or USB equipped mobile device and its whisper-quiet design lets you work without distraction. This solution is the convenient do-it-all, works-with-all solution that puts you in control of your desktop. Need to take it on the go/disconnect it, or done with the drives? Safely dismount the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub and any additional external drives connected to it from your computer in a single click with OWC’s free Dock Ejector app. You’ll be sure that all data has been safely written before any drive is unmounted, protecting against accidental data loss or corruption.

Here are the highlights of the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual:

Universally compatible: works with any USB-equipped Mac, PC, or mobile device such as iPad Pro, gaming consoles, you name it that supports external storage

Pro-grade storage with real-world tested1 performance

Connect and charge: Three USB ports for audio or video mixers, cameras, card readers, tablets, keyboards, mice, anything USB

Configurable capacity: up to 32TB of high-performance data storage

Plug and play & ready to go: no drivers needed and includes USB connecting cables

Optional, user configurable hardware RAID settings for 0, 1, Span, or independent mode operation for advanced users with specific application requirements

Whisper-quiet: heat-dissipating aluminum with high-efficiency cooling fan

Easy drive monitoring: front panel activity LEDs offer instant status update

Quality and Reliability assured: all solutions undergo rigorous multi-step testing and performance certification

Worry-free: up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery and lifetime US-based support

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub is available to purchase now at MacSales.com, starting at $249 for the 2TB solution, available up to 32TB. The Mercury Elite Pro with 3-Port Hub solution is also available for ‘DIY, 0GB add your own drives’ for $149.

