ISOtunes PRO 2.0 review: Protect your hearing while listening to tunes

We’ve reviewed quite a few pairs of wireless earbuds here at Techaeris lately. While we’ve reviewed some wired earbuds from ISOtunes, we haven’t had a chance to review their wireless offerings. In case you’re unfamiliar with them, ISOtunes is a company that is built on protecting your hearing all while offering great sound.

Today, we’ll be reviewing the ISOtunes Pro 2.0 wireless earbuds that offer up to 16-plus hours of battery life, a decibel limiter, great sound, and more. Continue reading our full review below!

Specifications

Bluetooth version 5.0 Bluetooth profile A2DP/AVRCP/HSP/HFP Talk time Up to 16+ hours Stand-by time 270 hours Music playtime Up to 16+ hours Charging time 2-3 hours Wireless range Up to 30ft Sound pressure 85dB Frequency response 20Hz – 20KHz Rating IP67 dust, sweat, and water-resistant Dimension 24.9 x 14 x 22.6mm Weight 16.5g

What’s in the box

ISOtunes PRO 2.0

4x ISOtunes TRILOGY foam ear tips (XS, S, M, L)

1x triple-flange silicone ear tips

USB cable

2x cable management clips

1x alligator clip

Storage case

Design

The ISOtunes Pro 2.0 wireless earbuds follow a pretty typical wrap around the neck style. If you’re unfamiliar with it, basically it’s one cable connecting both earbuds with a control panel.

When looking at the earbuds themselves, you’ll notice that they wrap around the back of your ears. This allows the buds to fit securely and comfortably in your ears while using them. The outer portion, which will either have a full black or a black and orange color scheme, will show off the ISOtunes logo in white surrounded by whichever color you’ve chosen. From there, the wrap around the ear connects to a rubber cable. On the right side, that meets with the MFB (multi-function buttons) panel, before continuing on to the left earbud.

MFB showing power button, volume up, and volume down.

The MFB has a volume up (+), volume down (-), and a power on/off/play/pause button that is indicated by a circle. Below the circle is an LED that lights up when the earbuds power on or are ready to be paired. The backside of the MFB has a SafeMax logo on it along with the noise-canceling microphone. The right side is blank while the left side is home to the micro USB port. The charging port is covered with a flap so dust, sweat, and water don’t get in.

Overall, I really like the design of the ISOtunes Pro 2.0 earbuds. They are simple, durable, and look good. However, the issue I had with the fit was that it didn’t sit in my right ear at all. That’s even with trying the different foam ear tips or the triple-flanged ear tips. The included ear tips just didn’t seem to fit my right ear.

Ease of use

When first powering on the ISOtunes PRO 2.0, hold down the MFB (power button) for 5 seconds and the headset will enter pairing mode. From there, head to your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings and select “ISOtunes PRO 2.0” from the list.

The ISOtunes PRO have SafeMax technology to help prevent hearing damage.

As far as the functions of the headset go, they’re pretty simple and similar to other headsets that may have an MFB and volume buttons.

Play/Pause: Short press MFB

Short press MFB Next Track: Double press MFB

Double press MFB Previous Track: Triple press MFB

Triple press MFB Volume Up: Short press

Short press Volume Down: Short press

Short press Answer/End call: Short press MFB

Short press MFB Redial: Double press volume up

Double press volume up Decline: Long press (2 seconds) volume up

Long press (2 seconds) volume up Mute/unmute: Long press (2 seconds) volume down

Sound quality

When it comes to sound quality, the ISOtunes PRO 2.0 earbuds faired much better than I expected. To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect as this was my first encounter with a product from the company. As far as how the sound is, everything is well balanced when it came to highs, mids, and lows. There’s enough bass there that’s noticeable but also not too much to the point where it’s overbearing.

The back of the ISOtunes Pro 2.0 earbuds showing off the ISOtunes TRILOGY Foam Eartips.

Another plus side to the PRO 2.0 is the fact that they block out a lot of background noise when you’re listening to music. This included other conversations, sound from a nearby TV, an airplane engine, and just about anything else that is loud.

These are also OSHA and NIOSH compliant. As a result, they include a preset decibel level limiter of 86dB to help prevent ear damage.

Microphone quality

The microphone quality on the ISOtunes PRO 2.0 is decent as well. With the microphone on the MFB sitting on the right side of your face, you would expect people to hear what you’re saying all that well. That was exactly the case. I’ve taken phone calls at work, in an airport, and in a small crowd and was told that I can be heard just fine.

Battery life

As far as battery life goes, ISOtunes claimes that you can get 16+ hours of talk and or music playback time. I could get through about 14-16 hours of playtime because of how loud I was playing my music, so keep in mind that battery life will vary for each person. Getting two to three days during the week isn’t too bad and most users should be happy with the battery life of these earbuds.

The only drawback is it does take 2-3 hours to fully charge the ISOtunes PRO 2.0 back up to 100%. It’s not too bad if you end up leaving the earbuds alone while you do something else but since it also doesn’t have a quick charge feature, you’re stuck waiting.

With how long the battery lasts, you’re able to get plenty of music playtime while you’re working, running, or just relaxing.

Price

ISOtunes is offering the PRO 2.0 for US$99.99 which, in my opinion, is a bit pricey. I understand that they can cancel out everything around you, have a decibel limiter, a 16 hours battery life, and a microphone that sounds pretty good but it is still a bit more than I would personally pay.

Wrap Up

At the end of the day, the ISOtunes PRO 2.0 earbuds are good to have if you’re going to be working in an environment that is consistently loud. Sure, they are a bit on the pricey side but if you’re working in construction, welding, or with some sort of power equipment, these will do you just fine.

