After releasing the SteelSeries Arctis 9x last year for the Xbox one and Bluetooth devices, SteelSeries has announced a new version. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation offers both 2.4GHz low latency audio, as well as Bluetooth for other devices.

The 2.4GHz USB connection offers an ultra-low latency lossless wireless connection for high fidelity audio on both the PlayStation 4 and PC. Users can simultaneously connect the headset to a mobile device via Bluetooth to take calls or listen to music while also connected to their PC or PlayStation.

As with other Arctis-series headsets, the Arctis 9 comes with a Discord-certified microphone. The company’s ClearCast microphone has a bidirectional design that offers natural-sound clarity and superior noise cancellation.

SteelSeries’ signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes all aspects of in-game sounds, allowing gamers to hear every detail with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 support. The headset also features the company’s “iconic ski goggle suspension headband” for incredible comfort, on-ear controls, Airweave fabric ear cushions, and a steel-reinforced headband.

As for battery life, SteelSeries states that the Arctis 9 will provide gamers with more than 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Arctis 9 is available now globally for US$199.99/€199.99/CA$259.99 on the SteelSeries website.

Specifications of the SteelSeries Arctis 9 include:

Speaker Drivers 40mm Neodymium Drivers Headphone Frequency Response 20-20000Hz Headphone Sensitivity 98 dBSPL Headphone Impedance 32 Ohm Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion < 3% Headphone Volume Control On Ear Cup Headphone Chat Mix On Ear Cup Microphone Frequency Response 100-6,500Hz Microphone Pattern Bidirectional Microphone Sensitivity -38 dBV/Pa Microphone Impedance 2200 Ohm Microphone Location Retractable Range 40ft/12m Battery Life 20 Hours Bluetooth Version 4.1 Bluetooth Profiles A2DP, HFP, HSP

