After releasing the SteelSeries Arctis 9x last year for the Xbox one and Bluetooth devices, SteelSeries has announced a new version. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation offers both 2.4GHz low latency audio, as well as Bluetooth for other devices.
The 2.4GHz USB connection offers an ultra-low latency lossless wireless connection for high fidelity audio on both the PlayStation 4 and PC. Users can simultaneously connect the headset to a mobile device via Bluetooth to take calls or listen to music while also connected to their PC or PlayStation.
As with other Arctis-series headsets, the Arctis 9 comes with a Discord-certified microphone. The company’s ClearCast microphone has a bidirectional design that offers natural-sound clarity and superior noise cancellation.
SteelSeries’ signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes all aspects of in-game sounds, allowing gamers to hear every detail with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 support. The headset also features the company’s “iconic ski goggle suspension headband” for incredible comfort, on-ear controls, Airweave fabric ear cushions, and a steel-reinforced headband.
As for battery life, SteelSeries states that the Arctis 9 will provide gamers with more than 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Arctis 9 is available now globally for US$199.99/€199.99/CA$259.99 on the SteelSeries website.
Specifications of the SteelSeries Arctis 9 include:
|Speaker Drivers
|40mm Neodymium Drivers
|Headphone Frequency Response
|20-20000Hz
|Headphone Sensitivity
|98 dBSPL
|Headphone Impedance
|32 Ohm
|Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion
|< 3%
|Headphone Volume Control
|On Ear Cup
|Headphone Chat Mix
|On Ear Cup
|Microphone Frequency Response
|100-6,500Hz
|Microphone Pattern
|Bidirectional
|Microphone Sensitivity
|-38 dBV/Pa
|Microphone Impedance
|2200 Ohm
|Microphone Location
|Retractable
|Range
|40ft/12m
|Battery Life
|20 Hours
|Bluetooth Version
|4.1
|Bluetooth Profiles
|A2DP, HFP, HSP
What do you think about the SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation?