Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now available on the Samsung Galaxy Store

Mobile gaming has never been as big as it is now. Its growth over the past year has only accelerated, and now that you can play Xbox games on mobile, it’s only going to get bigger. That’s why Samsung is making Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on the Galaxy Store. Devices like the Note20 are fully capable of running these games, as are several other devices on the market. Mobile computing power just keeps getting better.

From the sounds of it, it looks like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be for the Note20 and TabS7 line of devices only. We’ve reached out to Samsung to clarify this, and we will update this article when we hear back from them.

Samsung is running a deal right now.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about the release of Game Pass Ultimate on the Galaxy Store:

Today, Xbox is launching Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing consumers to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Galaxy Tab S7. And Samsung is thrilled to have that app now available on the Galaxy Store. When users download the Xbox Game Pass app directly from the Galaxy Store, they can enjoy the complete, full-featured experience with in-app purchase capabilities. Samsung is also excited to offer the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle for consumers who buy a Galaxy Note20 device (or qualifying Samsung Galaxy device) as well as the accompanying Bluetooth Controller. They will enjoy a free 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $14.99/mo value). This offer is available for a limited time. The Galaxy Note20 series delivers the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone. With 5G speeds, a large, immersive display, a super-charged processor, and 240Hz touch latency on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, this smartphone is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket. Samsung

