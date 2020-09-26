Infographic: Working from home: the new normal?

Working from home can bring additional flexibility, convenience, and productivity to both employers and employees. This year many of us have needed to adapt to this new style of working, as social distancing measures left us with no other choice. A new infographic created by Computers In The City, a prominent IT support company based in London, shows the changes and advantages brought about by the new trend as well as some useful advice. There may be some challenges in working remotely, but when these are overcome we are left with a more positive approach to work.

Some key highlights of the infographic below include:

88% of organizations have encouraged or required workers to work from home, regardless of whether or not they showed coronavirus-related symptoms.

The average remote worker gains 408 hours of more free time and can save as much as $7,000 over commuters per year.

67% of employers report increased productivity for remote workers compared to in-office workers.

Assuming the average worker travels 30 miles or less each day, each telecommuter would save 3.2 metric tons of CO2 each year.

Check out the full infographic below for some more stats and tips for working from home including tips for staying safe and secure while working from home, wellness tips, and some commonly used apps.

Infographic provided by Computers in the City.

What do you think about the infographic above? Do you think working from home is the new normal? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.