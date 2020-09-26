What’s leaving Netflix October 2020: Check ’em out before they’re gone…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in October. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a couple of days left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada including the Scary Movie series, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including the Underworld Trilogy, Neverending Story, and more. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in October!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in October.

September 30

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7 (US)

October 1

Emelie (US)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (US)

Sleeping with Other People (US)

October 2

Cult of Chucky (US)

Truth or Dare (US)

October 6

The Water Diviner (US)

October 7

The Last Airbender (US)

October 17

The Green Hornet (US)

October 19

Paper Year (US)

Scary Movie (CA)

Scary Movie 2 (CA)

Scary Movie 3 (CA)

Scary Movie 4 (CA)

Scary Movie 5 (CA)

October 22

While We’re Young (US)

October 26

Battle: Los Angeles (US)

October 30

Kristy (US)

October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (US)

Back to the Future (CA)

Back to the Future II (CA)

Burlesque (US)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (CA)

Charlotte’s Web (US)

Clash of the Titans (US)

Deadpool 2 (CA)

District 9 (US)

The Firm (US)

Fun with Dick & Jane (US)

The Girl with All the Gifts (US)

Grandmaster (US)

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5 (US)

The Interview (US)

Just Friends (US)

Magic Mike (US)

The Matrix (CA)

Nacho Libre (US)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (US)

The NeverEnding Story (US)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (US)

Nights in Rodanthe (US)

The Patriot (US)

Set Up (US)

The Silence of the Lambs (US)

Sleepless in Seattle (US)

Sleepy Hollow (US)

Spaceballs (US)

Superbad (CA)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (US)

The Ugly Truth (US)

Underworld (US)

Underworld: Evolution (US)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (US)

Zathura (US)

