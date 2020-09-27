LG and Hyundai partner to bring home comforts to electric vehicles

While electric cars are making advances, they have a long way to go to the home-like electric cars that we see on TV shows and in the movies. LG and Hyundai have unveiled the IONIQ Concept Cabin which maximizes the space inside electric vehicles to bring some interesting home comforts for the road.

“LG has been very involved in connected car solutions and at CES 2020 we demonstrated a personalized in-car experience that allows drivers and passengers to take a piece of home on the road with them. With IONIQ Concept Cabin, we are taking that experience to the next level by partnering with Hyundai, who brings real mobility expertise to the table.” Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Management Center

While creating a “home-away-from-home” experience for electric vehicle users, LG and Hyundai have added amenities like:

Capsule coffee machine to make and deliver the perfect cup for the morning commute

A compartment under the seat to dry and refresh wet or stale shoes before reaching one’s destination

A wardrobe manager to keep clothes neat and wrinkle-free during the drive

A mini-refrigerator to keep beverages chilled

The LG/Hyundai IONIQ Concept Cabin

That’s right… the IONIQ Concept Cabin features a coffee machine that makes the perfect cup of coffee for the morning commute, a mini-fridge to keep your water and other (non-alcoholic) beverages nicely chilled, and a wardrobe manager to keep your work or dress clothes looking nice and fresh.

As if that wasn’t enough, the roof of the concept cabin features a 77-inch flexible OLED display for those sitting in the back seat. Not only can the screen’s curvature be adjusted with hand gestures, but it can also be split so both passengers can view different content at the same time. As for audio, the headrest speakers offer up a personal sound zone that won’t bother other passengers.

Oh, and did we mentioned that the vehicle cleans itself when no one is in it? An overhead UV LED light disinfect the vehicle while a sliding bar wipes the floor clean, wiping up spills and picking up crumbs. How’s that for convenience?

What do you think about the INOIQ Concept Cabin? Do you think electric cars are really headed this way? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.