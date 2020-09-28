Amazon Prime Day 2020 lands October 13th & 14th

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally been announced. While some have no interest in this online savings opportunity, others look forward to this day every year. Before we jump into what Amazon Prime Day 2020 looks like, you might be interested in this infographic on how this shopping day has evolved. Now let’s jump into it.

Here’s a bit of what Amazon had to say about Amazon Prime Day 2020 in its press release:

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.” “In such an unsettled economy, we’ve actually been able to grow our sales with Amazon, allowing us to pay our employees more and pivot quickly when supply chain shortages struck,” said Colleen Sundlie, owner of Date Lady in Springfield, MO. “Selling online has helped us stay connected with customers and continue growing our small business despite the challenging times.”

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals Start Now

Starting today, Prime members can shop early offers and deals everyday leading up to Prime Day on October 13 & 14:

Amazon Devices: Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and Fire TV Recast for $129.99 to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. Plus, save up to $100 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and get the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $179.99. Starting October 6, get the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 and the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99; save $40 on Echo Show 5; get Echo Auto and enjoy hands free access to Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99; and save on smart home security with Blink Mini indoor cameras—one for $24.99, two for $49.98, or get Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99.

Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit; Plus, Prime members can choose two, new select Kindle books for free. Amazon Fashion: Save up to 30% on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men, up to 15% on select fall fashion from Shopbop including boots, denim, and more, up to 30% on select top trends from premium women’s fashion, including ASTR the Label, Splendid, and Alo Yoga, up to 30% on select kids’ and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select styles from Calvin Klein, up to 30% on select Dress the Population, 4SI3NNA, and Black Halo dresses.

Members can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh plus item level offers throughout the store. Visit amazon.com/Fresh for more. Home: Save up to 20% or more on furniture brands including Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Company, and Nathan James. Save up to 20% or more on select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers. Save on Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamp.

Shopping on Amazon means no cart pushing.

Ways to Shop and Save Big this Prime Day

Prime members have many convenient ways to shop and discover big savings and deep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2020:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cards : Starting September 28 through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Cardmembers receive 5% back at Whole Foods Market and at Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, among other benefits. Restrictions apply. For more information, visit amazon.com/primevisa.

Prime members can visit Amazon’s physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals. Stay tuned for more details about in-store promotions. Amazon Live : Tune in to Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see live product demonstrations, hear directly from brands, and shop can’t miss deals the minute they go live. Customers will see products in action through cooking demonstrations, try-on hauls, and more, and celebrities and influencers will be joining live to surprise customers with exclusive experiences. Viewers can easily shop the products and brands featured through a carousel that updates in real-time as hosts discuss the products. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday and via the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV.

You can, of course, access Amazon Prime Day 2020 no Amazon’s website. What do you think of Prime Day? Is this something you look forward to every year? Or not? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

