New Made by Google phones, Chromecast, Nest Audio available for pre-order

Google held a midday “Launch Night In” presentation today announcing new Made by Google phones, Chromecast, and Nest Audio. In case you missed it, you can watch the event on Google’s website. If you want a quick recap, keep reading!

Pixel phones

The two new Google phones announced today have a major goal in mind: 5G at affordable prices. The latest in mobile technology, 5G is slowly being implemented in new locations. With its higher speeds, it offers faster downloading and smoother streaming when you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Both the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 (which also has 5G capabilities) are receiving a new ultrawide lens beside the rear camera. Night Sight is coming to Portrait Mode for better low light photography and background blur when taking pictures of people in dim light. Portrait Light is another new feature that allows you to use AI lighting to adjust the light focus on your main subject. Finally, HDR+ is getting an upgrade with exposure bracketing.

Google also claims that the new Pixel phones can last up to 48 hours on a single charge. The Pixel 4a (5G) sports a 3885 mAh battery while the Pixel 5 will come with a 4080 mAh battery. The recently released Pixel 4a, on the other hand, has a 3140 mAh battery.

Both devices feature the Snapdragon 765G chip and have 128GB of storage. The Pixel 4a (5G) has 6GB of RAM with the Pixel 5 getting 8GB. While not a flagship level chip, it should be more than adequate for most users’ needs.

Google Pixel phone comparisons (right click and open in new tab to zoom in).

Google is back to offering free subscriptions with a purchase of either device. Those who do will also get Stadia and YouTube Premium for 3 months, 100GB of Google One storage for 3 months, and Google Play Pass.

Pixel 4a (5G)

The Google Pixel 4a (5G) Android smartphone.

Some key features of the new Pixel 4a (5G) include:

Pixel 4a (5G) brings together all of your favourite Pixel features, 5G and all while at a helpful price.

Your entertainment and apps will look great on the bezel-less edge-to-edge display on the Pixel 4a (5G) comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 4a (5G) has a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with all-day batteries that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

Get incredible photos with the brilliant Pixel camera that has new goodies and can help you shoot and edit like the pros. Pixel 4a (5G) camera has a new lens to capture stunning ultrawide shots in addition to your favourite features like Live HDR+ and dual exposure controls. They also come with new features like Night Sight in Portrait mode, Portrait Light and Cinematic Pan.

The Google Pixel 4a (5G) releases on November 19th for US$499/CA$679 in Just Black and is available for pre-order now.

Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 Android smartphone in Sorta Sage.

Some key features of the Pixel 5 include:

Pixel 5 is Google’s quintessential device – bringing you the best of 5G and the helpfulness of Google.

Pixel 5 also features a bezel-less edge-to-edge display and comes with a 6.0-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It has wireless and reverse wireless charging with Battery Share and is also IP68 dust and water-resistant.

Get incredible photos with the brilliant Pixel camera that has new goodies and can help you shoot and edit like the pros. Pixel 5 camera has a new lens to capture stunning ultrawide shots in addition to your favourite features like Live HDR+ and dual exposure controls. They also come with new features like Night Sight in Portrait mode, Portrait Light, and Cinematic Pan.

Pixel 5 is designed with the environment in mind; we used 100% recycled aluminum in the back housing enclosure to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Google Pixel 5 releases on October 29th for US$699/CA$799 in Just Black and Sorta Sage. Like the Pixel 4a (5G), it is also available for pre-order now.

Chromecast with Google TV

The new Chromecast with Google TV “brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.” With a new look, Chromecast with Google TV now also comes with a remote for easier access to the device, Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube.

Features of the Chromecast with Google TV include:

Chromecast with Google TV has your favourite Chromecast features and now comes with the all-new Google TV entertainment experience. Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions.

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology to give you the best viewing experience. We’re also bringing our most requested feature—a remote–to Chromecast.

Available on October 15th, the Chromecast with Google TV is available in Snow, Sunrise, and Sky for US$49.99/CA$69.99. You can pre-order it from Google now.

Nest Audio

Finally, Google announced a new addition to the Nest family: Nest Audio. A smart speaker made with music lovers in mind, it is 75% louder and boasts 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home. This is achieved with a 19mm tweeter and a new 75mm mid-woofer. Google spent over 500 hours of tuning to “ensure balanced lows, mids, and highs so that nothing is lacking or overbearing.”

Features of Nest Audio include:

Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker that is made for music lovers.

Nest Audio’s sound is clear, natural and full and is 75 per cent louder and has a 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home.

Google is continuing its commitment to sustainability with Nest Audio. It’s covered in the same sustainable fabric that was first introduced with Nest Mini last year, and the enclosure (meaning the fabric, housing, foot, and a few smaller parts) is made from 70 per cent recycled plastic.

With an MSRP of US$99.99/CA$129.99, the Nest Audio is available in Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky, and Sage. Pre-orders are now live with the device launching on October 5th.

What do you think about the new Chromecast with Google TV, the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Nest Audio devices? Are you going to be pre-ordering them? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.