Apple sues recycling partner for reselling over 100,000 Apple devices

It’s never a good day when you’re getting sued by Apple. Especially over reselling some of their devices that were supposed to be recycled.

A lawsuit was filed back in January 2020 against the Canadian recycling firm Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP). The company partnered with Apple between 2015 to 2017 to recycle its products. When Apple did an audit, it found that 18 percent of the 530,000 iPhones, 25,000 iPads, and 19,200 Apple Watches devices sent to GEEP for recycling were still connected to the internet via cellular networks. Of course, the numbers might be higher for those same resold devices that might not be connected to carriers.

Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers and if they are rebuilt with counterfeit parts they could cause serious safety issues, including electrical or battery defects. Apple representative speaking to The Verge

Apple is seeking $31 million CAD or about US$22.7 million, plus any money its former partner made from sales. On top of that, GEEP has made it known to Apple that reselling occurred but placed the blame on three “rogue” employees who sold devices to another recycling company called Whitby Recycling. That company apparently ended up reselling the stolen devices in China. GEEP also states that by the time the theft was discovered, two of the three employees had already resigned. The third was terminated. However, Apple, on the other hand, claims that the three employees were part of the senior management team. As a result, “GEEP officers and directors knew or ought to have known about the scheme.”

What do you think about Global Electric Electronic Processing recycling firm on reselling some iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches that were supposed to be broken down for recycling? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.