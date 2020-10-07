Razer BlackWidow updated, gets three new variations

Yup, Razer has yet another updated product for gamers! This time, the Razer BlackWidow is getting improved key switches, media keys, a refined chassis, and new DoubleShot ABS keycaps come to the popular gaming keyboard. And it’s getting a new Quartz colour option and a tenkeyless version to boot!

“With the launch of the first BlackWidow, Razer created a whole new product category – the mechanical gaming keyboard. The new BlackWidow V3 now comes with a host of upgrades and improvements, whilst retaining the design and features gamers love, giving them a BlackWidow worthy of the legacy of its predecessors.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 is available with either clicky Razer Green Mechanical Switches or silent linear Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches. The switches also have a new transparent housing for brighter Chroma RGB lighting. In addition, the keyboard now comes with DoubleShot ABS keycaps which are stronger and more durable. With the lettering molded into the keycap, you never have to worry about it fading or rubbing away.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard in Quartz.

As mentioned above, gamers can pick up the BlackWidow V3 full-size mechanical gaming keyboard in Black or Quartz, as well as in a new tenkeyless format without the number pad (in black only).

Key features of the BlackWidow V3 include:

Razer™ Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps

Ergonomic wrist rest

Multi-function digital roller

Dedicated media key

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Cable routing options

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

Features of the BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless include:

Razer™ Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps*

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Cable routing options

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminium construction

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 (US$139.99) and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless (US$99.99) are now available from Razer.com and authorized resellers like Amazon.

