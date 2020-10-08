New on Netflix October 9-15: Get ready to be haunted…

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between October 9-15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 9-15th list which includes more Halloween movies and shows and other Netflix Originals and Documentaries.

October 9

Deaf U (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University.

Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: his mother. 🎃 The Haunting of Bly Manor (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body, and soul.” In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.

October 14

Alice Junior (US)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

October 15

🎃 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (NETFLIX FILM): When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng), and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini’s popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-stars in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 (US)

Love Like the Falling Rain (NETFLIX FILM): Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1 (US)

Rooting for Roona (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

