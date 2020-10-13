NACON expanding to North America with new Designed for Xbox controllers

If you live in North America, NACON is a brand you may not have heard of before — I know I hadn’t. A European manufacturer of video game peripherals, the company is expanding to North America early next year with four new Designed for Xbox controllers.

Sure to leave no gamer wanting, the NACON MG-X Series is designed for Android and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate while two customizable controllers are coming for the Xbox One, Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs.

First off, the MG-X Series has two models: the MG-X and the MG-X Pro. The first is a compact model which can fit any Android smartphone up to 6.7-inches. With Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, it provides up to 20 hours of gaming with its rechargeable battery. The MG-X Pro is similar however has a more traditional controller shape with its dual-handle design.

The NACON MG-X Pro Designed for Xbox controller.

For the console and PC side, the customizable Revolution X features stick accessories, additional weights, and software for creating profiles. Optimized for competitive gaming, NACON’s first Designed for Xbox model draws on their previous expertise.

The NACON Revolution X Designed for Xbox controller.

Finally, the Pro Compact controller is designed for gamers looking for comfort and customization. This compact controller features programmable buttons, stick settings, and trigger sensitivity controls. With its dedicated app on both consoles and Windows 10 PCs, gamers can also choose between a standard or advanced game mode.

The NACON Pro Compact Designed for Xbox controller.

Pricing has yet to be released but we’ll be sure to update you as it comes available.

