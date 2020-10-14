Apple announces 2020 iPhone lineup

The day has arrived, the announcement of the 2020 iPhone lineup. Apple’s event today covered the HomePod mini and the 2020 iPhone lineup. A lot is going on with the 2020 iPhone lineup, namely four phones you can choose from.

The 2020 iPhone lineup consists of the following models:

2020 iPhone lineup and pricing

iPhone 12: Starting at US$799

Starting at US$799 iPhone 12 mini: Starting at US$699

Starting at US$699 iPhone 12 Pro: Starting at US$999

Starting at US$999 iPhone 12 Pro Max: Starting at US$1099

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

The 2020 iPhone lineup includes this new blue color.

The entire 2020 iPhone lineup ushers in a new design yet familiar look. To our eyes, this new design looks a lot like the iPhone 4, and that’s a good thing. One may also compare the 2020 iPhone lineup to Apple’s latest iPad design, which it most certainly does look like.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini both sport Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chipset, Apple’s dual-camera system, a Super Retina XDR display, and “Ceramic Shield” front cover. Both phones also have 5G connectivity, which the entire2020 iPhone lineup has.

The displays are edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, which Apple says are brighter and more immersive. The front glass on the iPhone 2020 lineup is what they call “Ceramic Shield.” Supposedly this is more durable than regular Gorilla Glass, and Apple worked with Corning to develop the technology; we shall see.

There are dual-cameras on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which offer an upgrade over last year but will most likely not be a huge jump. There’s also Apple’s MagSafe charging, a magnetic wireless charging solution that sits under the glass with the wireless charger. Apple will be selling a wireless charging puck, like a giant Apple Watch puck, that will deliver 15 watts of charging to the phone.

“The arrival of 5G marks the beginning of a new era for iPhone and we’re thrilled to bring these impressive new capabilities to our customers with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We’re once again pushing the boundaries to deliver incredible computational photography advancements, Super Retina XDR displays, and the biggest leap in durability in iPhone history with the new Ceramic Shield front cover. Available in two great sizes, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini take design to a new level in a new form factor that’s as beautiful as it is durable, and makes it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect iPhone to fit their lifestyle.” Apple

You can find out more about the iPhone 12 and 12 mini on the Apple website.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Moving on to the 2020 iPhone lineup’s pro side, we have the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. The design is similar to the less expensive 12 and 12 minis, but the Pro line offers up a shiny stainless steel chassis. Apple has packed its edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays into both of these devices, and they should be much better than last year’s.

Like the 12, the Pro lineup also offers the Ceramic Shield front glass which is said to be more durable than Gorilla Glass. You also have the A14 Bionic chipset in these phones which Apple says will help power the pro camera features in these devices.

The reimagined pro camera systems include an expansive Ultra Wide camera, a Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and new Wide cameras to capture beautiful professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a new LiDAR Scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and MagSafe, which offers high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. “This is a huge leap for iPhone, bringing the best 5G experience in the market and delivering our most advanced technologies to users who want the absolute most from their iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Each generation of iPhone has changed what we expect from a smartphone, and now with 5G, iPhone 12 Pro provides a new generation of performance. Our tight integration of hardware and software enables incredible computational photography features like the expansion of Night mode to more cameras, and introduces support for HDR video with Dolby Vision. A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits. These experiences and so much more make this the best iPhone lineup ever.”

For us, it seems the 2020 iPhone lineup comes with a better-looking design, some minor upgrades to the display, and some upgrades to the camera and software algorithms. The big push seems to have been 5G connectivity, which frankly, not many people can make use of anyway. It will be interesting to see how the 2020 iPhone family fares.

You can find out more about the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max on Apple’s website.

What do you think of the 2020 iPhone lineup?