New BenQ smart projectors feature Android TV

We’re no strangers to BenQ projectors here at Techaeris. While generally decent when it comes to picture quality, the software interface on their smart projectors leaves something to be desired. Yesterday, the company announced three updated smart projectors that are powered by Android TV, offering a huge selection of apps and games for users.

“We are thrilled to now offer three new projectors for ultimate home entertainment and streaming that is powered by Android TV. With impeccable color performance, high brightness, and hassle-free operation, families can enjoy the best Android TV experience and their favorite types of entertainment.” Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ America Corp

Two of our Editor’s Choices, the TK850 and HT3550 4K smart projectors, are both getting the update as is the TH685 HDR 1080p gaming projector. The TK850i offers optimal viewing in brightly lite spaces for binge-watchers and sports lovers. The HT3550i offers up a more cinematic, theatre-like experience. Finally, the TH685i offers up a low 8.3ms 120Hz low input lag with dedicated game modes for your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch consoles.

With Android TV, users will have access to streaming apps and games available from Google Play. The projectors also support Airplay and Chromecast for streaming from mobile devices. In addition, the exclusive FamiLand app provides “parent-approved YouTube content for children” and Parental Controls help manage screen time and playlist creation for younger viewers.

The HT3550i and TK850i retail for US$1,799, while the TH685i retails for $899. Throughout October, the projectors will be available for purchase on BenQ.com. Starting in November, the projectors will also be sold on Amazon, BestBuy, B&H, and Projector People.

