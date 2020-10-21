DJI announces the smallest stabilized mini 4k camera, the DJI Pocket 2

DJI Pocket 2, is the second iteration of the highly popular Osmo Pocket, now called DJI Pocket 2. It brings creative design and performance upgrades so that creators of all skillsets can “easily capture and create amazing stories.”

The 3-axis gimbal makes footage smooth and appealing. Supported by a 4K camera, a larger sensor, and a wider lens, DJI Pocket 2 delivers improved image quality in both photo and video modes compared to the Osmo.

Creators can get up close with their subject using a brand new zoom feature. With an upgraded focus system, lock onto and track moving subjects faster and more accurately than with the Osmo.

The DJI Matrix Stereo, a new and improved audio system, provides “crisp and clear” sound recording, while pre-programmed shooting modes allow anyone to create visually appealing content with just a few taps.

“There was nothing like the DJI Osmo Pocket on the market when we first released it in November 2018, and it immediately changed the way we capture life’s special moments,” said DJI President, Roger Luo. “DJI Pocket 2 takes it even further. We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system. DJI Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability. Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level.”

Here are some of the features of the DJI Pocket 2:

Pro Mode : Control advanced camera settings such as ISO, shutter speed, EV, and focus mode.

: Control advanced camera settings such as ISO, shutter speed, EV, and focus mode. ActiveTrack 3.0 : Select a subject and let DJI Pocket 2 keep it in the frame automatically.

: Select a subject and let DJI Pocket 2 keep it in the frame automatically. Slow Motion: Capture the fast-moving world in slow motion with max speed and resolution of 8x at 1080p.

Capture the fast-moving world in slow motion with max speed and resolution of 8x at 1080p. Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Motionlapse : Speed up the world around you with the varying effects of three different time-lapse operations. Hyperlapse automatically integrates Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for added smoothness. Users have the ability to save individual images separately, record in RAW format, and use ActiveTrack 3.0.

: Speed up the world around you with the varying effects of three different time-lapse operations. Hyperlapse automatically integrates Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for added smoothness. Users have the ability to save individual images separately, record in RAW format, and use ActiveTrack 3.0. Panoramas : 180° Pano: Captures four photos for sweeping landscape images. 3×3 Pano: Merges nine images for a wide and detailed view.

: Livestreaming: Livestream directly to Facebook, YouTube, or RTMP.

Livestream directly to Facebook, YouTube, or RTMP. Story Mode: Preset camera movements, color profiles, and music make it easier to choose a template, record the moment, and share to social media instantly.

What do you think of the DJI Pocket 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.