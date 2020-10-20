30 Xbox Series X optimized launch games detailed by Microsoft

In the past, Xbox console launches have been accompanied by a stand-out title like a Halo or Forza game. Unfortunately, that’s not the case this year but there are a few new games that will be available like Gears Tactics. While there are some awesome looking games in development, Microsoft has released a list of 30 games that will be Xbox Series X optimized at launch.

That being said, unlike previous generations that relied on launch titles, the Xbox Series X|S will allow gamers to play thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games on the day of launch.

When you power on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10, you will be greeted by the largest launch lineup in Xbox history. Games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected will be some of the much-anticipated next-gen games you can play on day one. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch with 30 new games playable day one, 20 of them with Smart Delivery that are upgraded automatically and thousands of backward compatible titles across four generations.

The list of Xbox Series X optimized launch games includes:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves(Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

What do you think about the Xbox Series X launch games? Are you looking forward to playing something new or revisiting an old favourite when the Series X|S launch in a few weeks? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.