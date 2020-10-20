HyperX Cloud II gaming headset goes wireless with refined look

The best-selling HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is getting the wireless treatment with a refined look, 30-hour battery life, and the company’s Signature HyperX Comfort.

“Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.” Larry Gonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset features an aluminum headband, plush memory foam, and a pliable leatherette finish. Of course, sound quality is of the essence and the headset promises to deliver with custom-tuned 7.1 virtual surround sound and 53mm drivers. The earcup controls allow gamers to control volume, mic mute, mic monitoring, and the 7.1 virtual surround sound easily.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset with USB dongle.

Specifications of the new wireless gaming headset from HyperX include:

Headphone Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets Type: Circumaural, Closed back Frequency response: 15Hz–20kHz Impedance: 60 Ω Sound pressure level: 1 04dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D.: ≤ 1% Weight: 300g Weight with mic: 309g Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)

Battery life: 30 hours

30 hours Wireless Range: 2.4 GHz, Up to 20 meters

2.4 GHz, Up to 20 meters Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)



The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be available starting November 10th for US$149.99. It is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about the latest wireless gaming headset to hit the market? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.