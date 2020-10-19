Infographic: Picking a WordPress host for your website

When building a website, there are a lot of factors to take into account. But even if you have an existing website you can still make changes to optimize it, especially if that website is your business. Before COVID there was already a lot of reliance on websites for things like hours, offerings, and even e-commerce, but the shift to e-commerce because of the pandemic has meant that businesses are spending more time than ever-improving their websites. Customers want to know up-to-date information and to be able to place orders online with the greatest simplicity, and if your website isn’t up to the task it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

Even for small businesses websites are crucial, especially if your business depended on foot traffic before the pandemic hit. Customers are still looking to buy things, and your website has become the new storefront drawing new and established customers in.

There are a lot of things you need to do to optimize your website. SEO helps your website rank higher in relevant Google search results, while optimizing loading time helps prevent customer bounce. Your website should load in three seconds or less, and websites that take 9 seconds longer to load experience a 123% increase in bounce rate.

Hosting can have a lot to do with your load time. You have to ensure that your website host is the right one for the type of website you have. For just informational websites that are updated with new hours, procedures, and menus or products, hosting doesn’t have to be as serious or as costly as it would if your storefront were online and you depended on your website to make all your sales.

Start by making a list of your needs and use that information to determine what type of hosting would suit your business best.

In 2020 your website is your storefront. Is your website host up to the task?

