First Look: Hands-on with the new Acer CBL272U monitor

Acer held an event today in which they made a handful of announcements. Among those announcements was the new Acer CBL272U 27″ consumer monitor. Acer reached out to us to extend an opportunity for us to have a first look and hands-on with this monitor.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a full review. The monitor sent to us is still pre-production, and not all features are present. Because of this, we will not be evaluating every aspect of the Acer CBL272U. We will basically go over the design, features, and, most importantly, this monitor’s value. Let’s get the specifications that we’re allowed to publish out of the way:

Specifications

The Acer CBL272U has the following features and specifications:

Display Size: 27″

27″ Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm

0.233mm Max Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 75ZHz

75ZHz Response Time: 1ms (VRB)

1ms (VRB) Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1

100,000,000:1 Brightness: 350nits

350nits Viewing Angle: 178°(H), 178°(V)

178°(H), 178°(V) Colors/Color Gamut: 16.7M/99% sRGB

16.7M/99% sRGB Bit (Panel): 8Bit

8Bit I/O: x2 HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1.2 SPK Audio Out

Wall Mount: VESA 100 x100 mm

VESA 100 x100 mm Speakers: 2W

2W Power Supply (Internal): 100 – 240v

100 – 240v Tilt & Height Adjustments: -5°to 25°/120mm

-5°to 25°/120mm Swivel: ±360°

What’s In The Box

Acer CBL272U 27″ monitor

Power Cable

VGA Cable

HDMI Cable

DisplayPort Cable

Audio Cable

Documents and Manuals

Front of the Acer CBL272U

Design

The Acer CBL272U isn’t a wild departure in aesthetic design or anything; it’s fairly simple looking and minimal. Although, I will say that I like the looks of the vent on the back. The swooping arcs give it a subtle Batman-like feel, if that’s even a thing.

The monitor has a solid build quality with good quality materials used throughout. It’s rather heavy for such a small monitor, and the stand is robust. Putting it together is easy, as well. Just screw the stand together, no driver needed, and slip the tabs into the back of the monitor, and lock in place. The monitor controls are along the back right side of the monitor and are your typical layout. The bezels are super thin and are comparable to other monitors with slim bezels.

Probably the best design feature of this monitor is its multiple adjustment options. A lot of monitors these days have minimal adjustment options, usually only providing tilt. The Acer CBL272U gives you tilt, rotation, and height adjustments, which I think are a huge reason to consider this monitor. There’s also a security lock along that side.

As for connections, you’ll get a couple of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort to connect to. For some reason, Acer included a VGA cable in the box, but no VGA port is available. There is also a headphone jack should you need to use wired headphones.

Overall, this is a simple yet very functional design. Including multiple adjustment options was a very good choice on Acer’s part.

Back of the Acer CBL272U

Features

Some of the key features Acer wanted us to be aware of include Acer Vision 2.0. This feature is designed to reduce headaches and eye strain for those who work behind a monitor for extended durations. Vision 2.0 includes the following benefits and features:

BlueLight Shield Pro: BlueLightShield allows you to flexibly adjust the amount of harmful blue light emitted by your screen to lessen the strain on your eyes as you read and view content.

BlueLightShield allows you to flexibly adjust the amount of harmful blue light emitted by your screen to lessen the strain on your eyes as you read and view content. Flickerless: Flickerless eliminates harmful screen flickering, protecting your eyes from damage, and ensuring a pleasurable viewing experience.

Flickerless eliminates harmful screen flickering, protecting your eyes from damage, and ensuring a pleasurable viewing experience. Low-Dimming: Low-dimming Technology allow for up to 15% darker brightness levels, all adjustable through the on-screen display to best fit your ambient environment.

Low-dimming Technology allow for up to 15% darker brightness levels, all adjustable through the on-screen display to best fit your ambient environment. Comfyview: ComfyView anti-glare matte display makes sure your screen is always easy on your eyes, no matter how long you’re using it.

The Acer CBL272U is also TUV/Eyesafe certified and has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. The QHD resolution allows more to fit on display, which helps with spreadsheets and other office-oriented tasks. Other graphics features include HDR10, 1msVRB resolution time, and Delta E<1 color accuracy. All of this contributes to an excellent overall experience for most users, and this monitor should be suitable for gaming as well.

As we already mentioned, the flexible adjustment options are great for just about every situation, but the Acer CBL272U also comes with a VESA mount. This is great if you should want to purchase two and use a VESA stand on your desk for both.

Overall, the feature set of the Acer CBL272U is pretty nice considering the price point.

Versatile and good monitor.

Price/Value

Priced at US$299.99, there is plenty of value here with the multiple adjustment options, great graphics options, and the build quality.

Wrap Up

The new Acer CBL272U is a very versatile monitor that has a little something for everyone. Our first look and first impressions tell us this monitor is a great option for many users and comes in at a decent enough price.

