What’s leaving Netflix November 2020: Last chance to stream these titles

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in November. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a week and a bit left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

In Canada, it’s your last chance to stream The Lord of the Rings trilogy while the U.S. sees a lot of movies leaving the streaming service. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in November!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in November.

November 1

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (US)

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (US)

Olympus Has Fallen (US)

Shark Night (US)

November 4

Death House (US)

November 6

Into the Forest (US)

Krisha (US)

November 7

Hit & Run (US)

Hope Springs Eternal (US)

The Sea of Trees (US)

Sleepless (US)

November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway (US)

November 11

Green Room (US)

November 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1 (US)

November 15

9 (US)

Abominable Christmas (US)

The Addams Family (US)

Drive (US)

Love Actually (CA)

November 16

Santa Claws (US)

Soul Surfer (US)

Zombieland (CA)

November 17

Sour Grapes (US)

November 18

Shrek

Shrek 2

November 20

Batman Begins (CA)

The Dark Knight (CA)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (CA)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (CA)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (CA)

Twilight (CA)

November 22

End of Watch (US)

November 23

Bushwick (US)

Shot Caller (US)

November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer (US)

November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins (US)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren (US)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster (US)

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill (US)

Jeopardy!: College Championship III (US)

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick (US)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 30

Anaconda (US)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (US)

The Bachelor: Season 13 (US)

Bad News Bears (US)

Diana: In Her Own Words (US)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (CA)

Gridiron Gang (US)

Hostage (US)

Jurassic Park (CA)

National Security (US)

Lakeview Terrace (US)

Moneyball (US)

Ocean’s Eleven (US)

Ocean’s Twelve (US)

Ocean’s Thirteen (US)

Priest (US)

Stand and Deliver (US)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (US)

West Side Story (US)

Y Tu Mamá También (US)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (US)

Zodiac (US)

