SanDisk announces new wireless chargers

Wireless chargers are becoming a hot commodity these days as more mobile devices implement the technology. Devices such as headphones and watches are using wireless charging bringing a wire-free experience to users.

SanDisk today announced some new wireless chargers it has added to its extensive lineup of peripherals and devices. But since this is SanDisk, these wireless chargers are more than just that.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync from SanDisk is the world’s first wireless charger with automatic local backup. Providing local storage in capacities up to 256GB, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync helps resolve the issue of manual back up by automatically backing up photos and videos and freeing up valuable space on your device. Charging is reliable and efficient; people can simply place their phone on the charger while it provides up to 15W of power for a quick charge. That’s the beauty of wireless chargers and this one has the added bonus of local backup.

Both of these wireless chargers are compatible with AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and up, and other Qi-compatible phones even through most cases.

Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

Automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base.

Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging.

Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution.

Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box.

Supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family.

Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W:

Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging.

Comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C™ cable.

Soft rubber ring helps protect phones and other devices from slipping.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities with MSRPs of US$99.99, US$129.99, and US$199.99 respectively on the Western Digital Store, Amazon.com, and select retailers. The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W has an MSRP of US$49.99 and will be available within the next month on the Western Digital Store and Amazon.com.

What do you think of these new wireless chargers? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.