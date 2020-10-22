Razer Chroma accessories updated, new addressable RGB controller announced

Light up all the things! Many gaming accessories have some form of RGB lighting or another. Razer Chroma accessories offer a wide range of peripherals to spruce up your gaming station and many are getting a refresh. However, not all RGB devices from different companies play nice together. To help solve that problem, Razer has also announced the Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller to help synch components from other companies.

Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller

Razer Chroma peripherals and accessories are controlled by the Razer Synapse software. The software allows gamers to sync the RGB lighting across their Razer devices for a uniform look. However, there are many other manufacturers that also provide RGB lighting to their peripherals and components. With the new Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller, gamers can now sync Razer Chroma RGB compatible peripherals and devices.

The Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller has 6 ARGB connectors that allow Razer Chroma RGB to control each LED. Each component then reports the LEDs for the controller to the address, which allows full compatibility with Razer Chroma RGB integrated games, as well as Razer Chroma Studio for you to customize your components’ ARGB lighting with your other Razer Chroma RGB compatible devices. These ARGB components can also be daisy-chained for even more RGB goodness.

With universal compatibility, the Addressable RGB Controller should work with any ARGB Device (WS2812b or equivalent LED types) out of the box. All users have to do is plug their ARGB component into on of the six ports on the controller. If you have ARGB fans from Enermax, Lian Li, Phanteks, Silverstone, Team Group, or Thermaltake, these have all been certifed as part of the Razer Chrome Partners program.

Key features of the Razer Chrome Addressable RGB Controller:

Universal compatibility to work with any ARGB device

6 addressable RGB headers to connect and control multiple devices

Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB for truly customizable lighting

Supported by Razer Synapse 3 for streamlined control

SSD mounting points or 3M double-sided tape to securely attach it within your PC case

Internal PC Connections for convenient installation

The Addressable RGB Controller is now available for US$39.99/€39.99 on the Razer website and select retailers.

Razer Chroma Accessories

As for the refresh, the following products are getting the Chroma update treatment from Razer:

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma: The new headset stand has been redesigned to be less intrusive, sturdier, and more versatile. It includes two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5mm combo port with a built-in DAC enabling 7.1 surround sound.

The new headset stand has been redesigned to be less intrusive, sturdier, and more versatile. It includes two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5mm combo port with a built-in DAC enabling 7.1 surround sound. Razer Charging Pad Chroma: Fast, colorful, and grippy, the new Razer Charging Pad Chroma supports up to 10 watts of power for quick charging phones, earbuds, and more with Razer Chroma RGB lighting lining the outside, and a soft-touch rubber surface to prevent scratches and slips.

Fast, colorful, and grippy, the new Razer Charging Pad Chroma supports up to 10 watts of power for quick charging phones, earbuds, and more with Razer Chroma RGB lighting lining the outside, and a soft-touch rubber surface to prevent scratches and slips. Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma: The new mouse bungee takes mouse cable management to the next level, crafted with an aluminum body, an anti-slip base, and Razer Chroma RGB, mouse swipes are now as smooth as they are colorful.

The new mouse bungee takes mouse cable management to the next level, crafted with an aluminum body, an anti-slip base, and Razer Chroma RGB, mouse swipes are now as smooth as they are colorful. Razer Mouse Dock Chroma: Designed specifically for the latest wireless mice from Razer, the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma features a magnetic holster design to quickly attach and detach mice from the dock, an anti-slip base to ensure stability, and Razer Chroma RGB. Compatible with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Razer Naga Pro, Razer Basilisk Ultimate, or Razer Viper Ultimate.

Available now, the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma retails for $69.99/€79.99 ($79.99/€89.99 for the Mercury or Quartz editions), the Razer Charging Pad Chrome for $59.99/€69.99, the Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chrome for $39.99/€49.99 ($19.99/€24.99 for non-Chroma version), and the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma for $49.99/€59.99 from Razer.com and various retailers.

What do you think about the latest Razer Chroma accessories and the Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.