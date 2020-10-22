FUSER music game goes gold, VIP Edition adds 25 songs

The latest music game from Harmonix, FUSER, has gone gold. In addition, a VIP Edition with the first 25 DLC songs has been announced. The game, which doesn’t require external instruments, puts players in the hot seat as the DJ, allowing them to mix popular songs.

In addition to launching with a full 100 track list, a VIP Edition is now also available with an extra 25 songs.

The 25 DLC tracks included in the FUSER VIP Edition are:

21 Savage “a lot”

Afrojack ft. Eva Simons “Take Over Control”

Alanis Morissette “Ironic”

Amerie “1 Thing”

Ava Max “Kings & Queens”

Bananarama “Venus”

The Cranberries “Linger”

DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga “Loco Contigo”

Echo & The Bunnymen “Lips Like Sugar”

Erasure “A Little Respect”

Evanescence “Bring Me To Life”

Fetty Wap “Trap Queen”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

Glen Campbell “Gentle On My Mind”

Ini Kamoze “Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)”

Justin Timberlake “Rock Your Body”

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”

Kelly Clarkson “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Nicki Minaj “Starships”

Sean Paul “Get Busy”

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

Tone-Loc “Funky Cold Medina”

Topic with A7S “Breaking Me”

Usher ft. Pitbull “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”

In case you missed the base game set list, here it is:

50 Cent – “In da club”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Blue Öyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

The Clash – “Rock the Casbah”

Fatboy Slim – “The Rockafeller Skank”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

J. Balvin & Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – “Party Rock Anthem”

Migos – “Stir Fry”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Smash Mouth – “All Star”

Warren G & Nate Dogg – “Regulate”

Armin van Buuren “Blah Blah Blah”

Brad Paisley “Mud On The Tires”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Carly Rae Jepsen “Call Me Maybe”

Coldplay “Clocks”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

DMX “X Gon’ Give It To Ya”

Grand Master Melle Mel “The Message (2012)”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz “Thrift Shop”

Nelly “Hot In Herre”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”

Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Zedd ft. Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

a-ha “Take On Me”

Ace of Base “The Sign”

Amy Winehouse “Rehab”

Basement Jaxx “Where’s Your Head At”

Becky G ft. Natti Natasha “Sin Pijama”

Benny Benassi presents The Biz “Satisfaction”

Childish Gambino “Summertime Magic”

Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas “G.D.F.R.”

The Killers “The Man”

O-Zone “Dragostea Din Tei”

Paul van Dyk “For An Angel (PvD Remix ’09)”

Sean Paul “Temperature”

Deadmau5 – “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff”

Tones and I – “Dance Monkey”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Ava Max “Sweet But Psycho”

Bobby Brown “My Prerogative”

Donna Summer “Hot Stuff”

Eric B. & Rakim “Don’t Sweat The Technique”

Grouplove “Tongue Tied”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Rage Against The Machine “Killing In The Name”

Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Eyes”

Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”

Young MC “Bust A Move”

The FUSER VIP Edition will set you back US$99.99 and is now available for pre-order on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Individual tracks will be available for $1.99. Those who pre-order either edition will also receive three bonus tracks: Dua Lipa “New Rules,” Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke,” and The Killers “Mr. Brightside.” The game is slated for release on November 10th.

