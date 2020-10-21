Six new Nitro and Predator gaming monitors coming from Acer

Acer has a number of announcements coming today, including six new Nitro and Predator gaming monitors. The lineup includes three new Predator XB3 Series monitors, a Predator X34 GS curved IPS monitor, and two new Nitro Series monitors for casual gamers. With the new lineup, there’s sure to be a gaming monitor to satisfy almost any gamer.

“Our newest gaming monitors feature the industry’s newest technology to give gamers smooth performance and comfortable ergonomics. Designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers as well as those who just want to have fun, the new Predator and Nitro-branded monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor.” Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc.

Let’s check out the new lineup!

Predator XB273U NV: Easy on the eyes

The Acer Predator XB273U gaming monitor.

Part of the XB3 VisionCare series, the Acer Predator XB273U gaming monitor is one of the first to be certified by EyeSafe. Not only does it selectively filter out blue light but Acer VisionCare 4.0 adds LightSense, AdaptiveLight, ColorSense, and ProxiSense to the mix to help reduce eye strain.

With a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) Agile-Splendor IPS display, the XB273U has a 1ms response time and can be overclocked to 170Hz refresh rate. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certifed, this gaming monitor also offers 95$ DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage and a Delta E<1 rating. If you’re a gamer who loves RGB lighting, this model can synchronize its lighting for music, media, and eSports tournaments

The Predator XB273U NV be available will be available in North America in January 2021 starting at US$549.99; in EMEA in January 2021 starting at €549; and in China in November 2020, starting at ¥3,999.

Predator XB253Q GW: High FPS for smooth gameplay

The Acer Predator XB253Q GW gaming monitor.

Next up, the 24-5-inch Predator XB253Q GW FHD (1920×1080) IPS gaming monitor is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. With a maximum 280Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, and up to 0.5ms gray to gray response time, smooth gameplay is sure to ensue. Like the XB273U NV, this model also features RGB LightSense and comes with nine different special effects.

The Predator XB253Q GW will be available in North America in January 2021starting at US$429.99; in EMEA in January 2021 starting at €449; and in China in December 2020, starting at ¥2,999.

Predator XB323U GX: Stunning, vivid visuals

The Acer Predator XB323U GX gaming monitor.

Building on the XB253Q GW, the XB323U GX features a 32-inch QHD (2560×1440) panel, 270Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time. With 99% AdobeRGB coverage and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, this model is great for gamers who like to stream and create videos of their gameplay.

The Predator XB323U GX will be available in North America in January 2021 starting at US$899.99; in EMEA in December 2020 starting at €999; and in China in November 2020, starting at ¥6,999.

Predator X34 GS: Curved immersion

The Acer Predator X34 GS curved gaming monitor.

Curved gaming monitors are gaining in popularity and, speaking from experience, I can see why. The Predator X34 GS is a 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440×1440) screen for a more immersive gaming experience. The IPS panel is NIVIDA G-SYNC compatible with up to 180Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, ultra-fast 0.5mm response rate, and 98% DCI-P3 coverage. In addition, the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and comes with two integrated 7 watt speakers.

The Predator X34 GS will be available in North America in December starting at US$999.99; in EMEA in December starting at €1,099; and in China in November, starting at ¥7,999.

Nitro Series Monitors

The Acer Nitro XV272 LV (left) and Nitro XV272U KV gaming monitors.

Nitro series monitors are targeted at casual gamers looking for value and decent performance. The Nitro XV272U KV IPS gaming monitor is a QHD (2560×1440) panel with 95% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage. It offers up 170Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and 1ms response time with wide viewing angles.

The Nitro XV272 LV, on the other hand, is an FHD (1920×1080) IPS gaming monitor with up to 165Hz (overclocked) refresh rate. It also offers up great color with 90% DCI-P3 coverage.

The Nitro XV272U KV will be available in North America in December starting at US$399.99; in EMEA in December starting at €469; and in China in November, starting at ¥2,999.

The Nitro XV272 LV will be available in North America in December starting at US$279.99; in EMEA in December starting at €319; and in China in December, starting at ¥1,999.

What do you think about the new gaming monitors come from Acer? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.