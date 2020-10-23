7 movies on Amazon entrepreneurs should watch

Running a business has always had its challenges, but the COVID-19 pandemic made things even trickier. The past few months have not been easy on entrepreneurs, who have had to be extra careful with their cash flow and think of out-of-the-box solutions to keep their business afloat and adapt their daily operations to the “new normal”. These days, brilliant ideas can come from the most unexpected sources, so why not watch a movie on Amazon to inspire you?

Amazon has many fantastic movies inspired by famous entrepreneurial stories, so when you have a few hours off, these seven productions can offer you more than just entertainment. If Amazon Prime is not available in your country, or some of these titles are blocked by geo-restrictions, an Amazon Prime VPN can help you bypass restrictions and unlock all content. So, grab some popcorn and keep a notepad close by because these movies will teach you some valuable lessons worthy of business school.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Plot overview: Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street tells the true story of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), who started by taking an entry-level job at a brokerage house in New York and quickly became a wildly successful stockbroker. Brilliant, ingenious, and charismatic, Belfort built a career out of nothing, but, unfortunately, this career was based on fraud and deceit, which ultimately brought the downfall of his company and got him in jail.

Target audience: Entrepreneurs who are interested in what goes on behind the scenes in trading & finance. The Wolf of Wall Street shows how ambition and charisma can start successful careers, but it’s also a cautionary tale on the dangers of using unethical practices.

2. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Plot overview: Ford v Ferrari won two Academy Awards and tells the story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), on a quest to build a revolutionary Ford race car that could take on Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race.

Target audience: Auto fans who love a gripping plot, of course, but also small business owners who are competing with giant corporations. Ford v Ferrari is a lesson in resilience and ambition, showing that not being taken seriously can motivate you to push forward. At the same time, the movie does a great job of depicting the corporate hurdles that sometimes stand in the way of innovation. Available on Amazon now.

3. Adidas vs. Puma: The Brothers’ Feud (2016)

Plot overview: About seven decades ago, brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler were at the helm of a German footwear company manufacturing two-striped sneakers. But then, a family feud caused them to break apart and start their own competing companies, Adidas and Puma. To this day, the cause of the conflict remains unknown, but apparently their rivalry was so big that the local community is still affected.

Target audience: Entrepreneurs who are considering starting a family business and want to know the downsides. Adidas vs. Puma: The Brothers’ Feud also asks an interesting question: how many iconic companies became successful because of their founders’ rivalry?

Michael Keaton in The Founder

4. The Founder (2016)

Plot overview: Although Ray Kroc is known as the founder of McDonald’s, the famous fast-food chain was actually started by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald, who had invented a groundbreaking kitchen assembly that maximized production. Kroc, played brilliantly here by Michael Keaton, was actually the salesman who helped market their idea and turn McDonald’s from a small, poorly-run restaurant into the massive money machine it is today. Unfortunately, Kroc also betrayed the trust of the McDonald brothers along the way, buying them out for next to nothing and taking all the credit for himself.

Target audience: The Founder is one of the best examples of how a brilliant idea is worthless without proper marketing. At the same time, the movie is a reminder for entrepreneurs to always have their paperwork in order and check the fine print before agreeing to any deal. Available on Amazon now.

5. Joy (2015)

Plot overview: Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) is a divorced Long Island who had a business idea for a practical product: the self-wringing Miracle Mop, now holder of over 100 patents. But, before turning her small business into the famous family dynasty it is today, Joy had to fight many wars.

Target audience: Joy is a beautiful and empowering lesson for women looking to start their own business and any entrepreneur who’s getting ready to embark on their journey. Though inspiring, Joy is also a reminder that becoming a self-made success story isn’t easy and that you need to arm yourself with patience.

6. Steve Jobs (2015)

Plot overview: One of the best on-screen adaptations of Steve Job’s life, the movie depicts the many failures that the famous entrepreneur went through before Apple became successful. Michael Fassbender does a great job of portraying Job’s brilliance and drive, but the movie also shows the personal sacrifices and obnoxious moves he made along the way. In an interview, Jobs’ real-world partner, Steve Wozniak, praised the movie for its accuracy and said he was more than happy with the outcome.

Target audience: Apple fans, tech enthusiasts, and tech entrepreneurs. Steve Jobs shows that tech is a fierce field to be in, that success doesn’t come easy, and that sometimes you have to fail many times until you perfect your product.

7. Becoming Warren Buffett (2017)

Plot overview: Becoming Warren Buffett is a documentary about the life and career of the famous investor, from his Omaha childhood to his partnership with Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway. The movie offers insight into how Buffett grew his wealth by acting rationally, keeping calm under pressure, and practicing value investing.

Target audience: If you’re interested in finance and want to know the secrets of growing your wealth, Becoming Warren Buffett is a great movie for you. Apart from its valuable stock market insights, it will also teach you how to manage your finances better and stay calm during a recession.

These are just some of the many fantastic movies you can find on Amazon. If you’re a movie buff with the entrepreneurial bug, you’ll find hundreds of other movies and TV shows, and, who knows, maybe the next one on your watch list will inspire your next business move!

What do you think of these Amazon choices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.