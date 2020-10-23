New on Netflix October 23-29: Barbarians, horror, chess, and more

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between October 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 23-29th list which includes another volume of Unsolved Mysteries.

October 23

Barbarians (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series. Over the Moon (NETFLIX FILM): Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Directed by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker & Animator, Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh.

Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he’ll be sent to Colombia’s worst prison, La Brecha. He’s after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago. The Queen’s Gambit (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

October 27

Blood of Zeus (NETFLIX ANIME): A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: To save the world from a demonic army.

An hour of funny single-camera vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A journalist spent a decade crusading against one of the largest sports corporations on the planet to prove that Guillermo Vilas was the world’s best tennis player of his time.

October 28

Holidate (NETFLIX FILM): Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (NETFLIX FILM): Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever. From Akson Studio.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

