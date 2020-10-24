Lights, camera, Crackle…new for November 2020

We’re BACK! We took a month off for a big move from one state to another, but we’re back with the November 2020 Crackle lineup! We are just a few days away from November 2020, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in November 2020.
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2020 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.
World Premieres – New Crackle Original Series in November
Heroes of Lucha Libre (Premieres November 25th)
World Premiere / Crackle original series
This exciting eleven-part series takes the rich tradition of Lucha Libre wrestling and they throw it out of the ring to an entirely new level. Join these mask-wearing gladiators, (each sporting their own super power) as we watch the forces of good and evil clash in the ring to see who will be the champion of champions and the Heroes of Lucha Libre!
Breaking Beauty (November 19th)
World Premiere / Crackle original docu-series
Join host Josh Varozza in this 8-episode Crackle original series as he travels the country to explore alternative ideas of what “beauty” is and challenge many of society’s notions on the subject. Hop in Josh’s side-car on his journey as he visits the world of burlesque, fitness trainers, circus performers, filmmakers, and even…Santa? Put your helmet on, your best face forward, and open your mind, because on Breaking Beauty, you’re in for a wild ride!
New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature in November
Blood and Money (November 19th)
Feature
This Crackle AVOD exclusive tells the gripping story of Jim Reed (Tom Berenger), an aging vet haunted by the mistakes of his past, who stumbles onto a sack of stolen cash while hunting in the frozen wilderness of Northern Maine. As the criminals search for their money, drawing their net closer and closer to the old man, they soon learn that looks can often be deceiving and some prey become more deadly when cornered. Watch Blood and Money for FREE on Crackle starting November 19th.
New Channels Coming to Crackle in November
This month the Crackle team is showing our fans how thankful we are for them with a cornucopia of tasty Hollywood hits!
Man Vs. Monster (Launching November 1st)
These aren’t your garden variety cute and cuddly creepy crawlies. Get ready to wade into battle against the very worst citizens our universe has to offer with Pacific Rim, The Host, Godzilla: Final Wars, and the sticky cinematic classic, Big Ass Spider.
Thrillseekers (Launching November 1st)
Before Winter brings its chill, get your thrills on with these energy-boosted adrenaline-soaked joy rides like Hot Rod and Biker Boyz, take a deadly dip in The Cave, and suspend your disbelief of falling to your doom in The Walk.
Adventuretime (Launching November 1st)
As snow begins to fall, turn up the heat and find some fun in the sun with adventurous hits like Sahara and Ben Hur, dig deep with The Core, and stoke some hot romance with Harrison Ford in Hanover Street.
Because Aliens (Launching November 1st)
Tired of how things are going on this planet? Then take a mind-trip to another world with the Crackle original series Spides, discover new comedic life on the 3rd Rock from The Sun, land on the home world of terror with Astro, and battle mutant insects in Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation.
Football Channel (Launching November 1st)
It’s fourth and goal with only seconds remaining! Ensure your gridiron glory with these pigskin classics like the Crackle exclusive documentary ‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History, and feel the laughter and the tears as you sob downfield with Brian’s Song and laugh your way into the end zone with The Gridiron and The Turkey Bowl.
Crackle Spotlight Titles November 2020
Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story
Documentary Feature / Crackle original
Narrated by Dr. Dre, the Crackle original documentary unfolds the inspirational journey of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Lennox Lewis who let nothing stop him from his relentless pursuit of becoming the greatest fighter of his generation. Follow Lennox from his turbulent youth as an aggressive brawling child along his meteoric rise through the boxing world into a world where the champ invests his energy pouring into the lives of the young people around him.
Elysium (November 1st)
Feature
In the future, the gap between rich and poor has increased to the point of life and death. Matt Damon leaves the earth on a one-man mission to bridge that gap and level the playing field forever by breaking into the most heavily secured space-station in the universe.
Pacific Rim (November 1st)
Feature
How can earth possibly protect itself from an army of giant monstrous alien creatures? Easy! With an equally ferocious army of giant robots. Who will win? Place your bets and see if humanity can stay in the game!
The Big Short (November 1st)
Feature
The secret to making money in real estate is location, location, location…oh, and lots of grossly unregulated Wall Street shenanigans. Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt, and Marisa Tomei prove you don’t need star-power to make the sub-prime home loan market seem fascinating…but it helps!
Minority Report (November 1st)
Feature
Based on the 1956 Philipp K. Dick novella, Tom Cruise plays a futuristic detective who uses psychic investigators to stop crimes before they can even start.
Nacho Libre (November 1st)
Feature
Many people think pro wrestling is a sport for cultureless goofballs. Jack Black throws on a cape and stretchy pants and leaps from the top rope to prove them right. Don’t try this at home, but you may still bust a gut with laughter!
Beowulf (November 1st)
Feature
In a mythic time when man lived with monsters, the hero Beowulf rises to defend the kingdom from the dreaded creature, Grendel. As he bests his foe, he realizes the only thing worse than battling a monster is then having to take on the monster’s mother!
Breakin’ All the Rules (November 1st)
Feature
Jamie Foxx plays the author of a best-selling book on how to end your relationship. He hopes the pen is truly mightier than the sword as he finds himself trying to write his way out of the craziest chapter of his life!
Thanksgiving (November 1st)
Feature
This hilarious series reminds us all that during the holidays, family is the most important thing…or alcohol. One or the other. Join Chris Elliot and Amy Sedaris for this Norman Rockwell series gone horribly horribly wrong.
The Walk (November 1st)
Feature
You think your holidays are tense? Follow the journey of world-famous tightrope walker Philippe Petit as he takes a tension-filled walk of 200 ft. but that he does 1,300 ft. in the air on a wire pulled between the Twin Towers.
30 Days of Night (November 1st)
Feature
Everyone knows that vampires can’t go out in the daytime. Which is why they LOVE to vacation in Barrow, Alaska as the town descends into a solid month of darkness. Will anyone survive to see the light at the end of the tunnel?
Chocolate City (November 1st)
Robert Ri’chard plays a man who takes a job as an exotic dancer just to make ends meet. Even as he strips down, he’s forced to cover up lest his secret be revealed to the world!
Additional New Movies in November
- 30 Days Of Night
- A Dark Truth
- Almost Famous
- Along Came A Spider
- Anonymous
- Appleseed: Alpha
- Baby Geniuses
- Baby, Baby, Baby
- Balls Out: Gary The Tennis Coach
- Ben Hur
- Berserk
- Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn Of The Fourth Reich
- Biker Boyz
- Black Book
- Blonde Ambition
- Brian’s Song
- Bug
- Candyman 2: Farewell To The Flesh
- Carnage
- Catch-22
- Cemetery Junction
- Clue
- Cover Versions
- Cromwell
- Defendor
- Detour To Terror
- El Dorado
- End Game (2006)
- Enemy At The Gates
- Every Time We Say Goodbye
- Fallen
- Family Business
- Fast Forward
- Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- Fragments
- Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
- Freedom Writers
- Fun With Dick And Jane
- Gloria
- Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- Hanover Street
- Hardwired
- Have Rocket, Will Travel
- Hot Rod
- Ike: Countdown To D-Day
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- Inside Lego At Christmas
- Ivanhoe
- Jason And The Argonauts
- Jekyll And Hyde…Together Again
- John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos
- Kingpin
- Laurel Canyon
- London
- Lonely Hearts
- Major League
- Miles Ahead
- Monster Squad
- Morning Glory
- Mother And Child
- Mothra
- No Way Back
- Nothing In Common
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Paycheck
- Punchline
- Rebirth Of Mothra
- Retreat
- Romeo And Juliet
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Samson And Delilah
- Silent Hill
- Son Of Rambow
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero Of The Federation
- Striking Distance
- Sunset Park
- Swept From The Sea
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The 5Th Musketeer
- The 6th Day
- The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad
- The Assignment
- The Bad News Bears Go To Japan
- The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training
- The Beautiful Country
- The Company
- The Core
- The Great Gatsby
- The Grudge 3
- The Guilt Trip
- The Hollywood Knights
- The Host
- The Informers
- The Last Dragonslayer
- The Marksman
- The Messenger: The Story Of Joan Of Arc
- The Nines
- The Phantom
- The Razor’s Edge
- The Reckoning
- Trespass
- Turkey Bowl
- Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
- U-Turn
- Vacancy 2: The First Cut
- Vanilla Sky
- War And Peace
Additional New T.V. Shows in November
- 10 Items Or Less (Season 1, 5 episodes)
- Archie Bunker’s Place (Season 3, 25 episodes)
- Archie Bunker’s Place (Season 4, 24 episodes)
- Barney Miller (Season 4, 23 episodes)
- Barney Miller (Season 5, 24 episodes)
- Bewitched (Season 4, 33 episodes)
- Bewitched (Season 5, 30 episodes)
- Charlie’s Angels (Season 3, 2 episodes)
- Charlie’s Angels (Season 4, 22 episodes)
- Fantasy Island (Season 5, 22 episodes)
- I Dream Of Jeannie (Season 5, 26 episodes)
- Just Shoot Me (Season 4, 24 episodes)
- Just Shoot Me (Season 5, 22 episodes)
- My Two Dads (Season 3, 22 episodes)
- NewsRadio (Season 4, 22 episodes)
- Parker Lewis Can’t Lose (Season 3, 22 episodes)
- T. J. Hooker (Season 4, 23 episodes)
- VIP (Season 1, 22 episodes)
- What’s Happening Now!! (Season 1, 22 episodes)
- What’s Happening!! (Season 1, 21 episodes)
- Who’s The Boss? (Season 4, 24 episodes)
- Who’s The Boss? (Season 5, 24 episodes)
What do you think of the November 2020 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.