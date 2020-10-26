Goal Zero gadgets great for camping and backup

Goal Zero has been around for a few years and they’ve made some of the coolest rugged gadgets on the market. The company is still making those gadgets and they’re primarily marketed toward the outdoor types. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use them at home or in a car or truck.

Below you’ll find just a small selection of what Goal Zero offers with links for purchasing. Many of these gadgets could make a great birthday or Christmas gift. With the holidays rolling up, it may be a good time to consider these.

Lighting and Backup Power

Backup light & phone charger

New for Fall 2020, the 500 is an upgrade to Goal Zero’s beloved Torch. Perfect for emergency lighting in an outage or to take along on outdoor adventures, the new Torch 500 is even more rugged so it can weather the elements and features an IP67 rating, meaning it can be dropped into a body of water up to a meter deep for half an hour. The versatile Torch boasts 500 lumens of bright LED light dispersed across spotlight and floodlight options. Like it’s predecessor, the Torch 500 can recharge from the sun with its built-in solar panel. When the sun isn’t available, the Torch 500 can charge via any USB-C source, It can also charge your phone in a pinch from the increased 5200 mAh battery.

Great for camping

Goal Zero’s best-selling lantern got even better and now has 600 lumens of multi-directional, adjustable light to illuminate your adventure. Like its predecessor, the Lighthouse 600 features collapsible legs, a built-in handle, and a rechargeable 5200 mAh lithium battery that can power phones and small USB devices. The Lighthouse 600 features adjustable LED lighting and gives you control of how much light you need so you can maximize runtimes. It is fully rechargeable via any USB port, from the sun with a Goal Zero solar panel, or you can use the built-in hand crank to charge it in an emergency.

Portable Power

Charge laptops, tablets and phones on the go

Whether you are traveling for work or play the Sherpa 100PD is a must-have: This product brings portable power for USB and USBC powered devices, such as tablets, phones and laptops. It features a wireless charging pad, is lightweight, can easily fit into a work or handbag and is airline approved so you can take it anywhere you go.

For the weekend getaway or emergency backup power

Goal Zero’s most lightweight power station to date, the new Yeti 200X delivers 187 Watt-Hours of lithium power and the latest fast-charging technology in a compact, ultra-portable design. It can be recharged via solar, 12v car charger or your wall outlet. Whether you’re headed out for a few days or the whole week, you’ve got the perfect amount of power to keep your essentials charged from door to destination and back again.

For the hiker/backpacker in your life

For those trips where every ounce counts, the Nomad 5 Solar Kit features Goal Zero’s lightest weight power bank and solar panel in one convenient kit. Keep phones and other small USB-powered devices charged anywhere.

