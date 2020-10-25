Tech myths people believe in 2020

While there is a lot of useful and correct information on the internet, there is plenty of misinformation as well. Given the speed tech moves these days, it’s not surprising that there are some tech myths people believe, mostly due to misunderstanding.

“The main reason people believe tech myths is simple—it is because these myths are circulating like viruses on the internet. Advertisements often pop up with data that is unreal, yet people fall for the clickbait—and ultimately end up believing the myths that they are told.” Joe Flanagan, Lead App Developer at GetSongBPM

The folks over at HighSpeedInternet.com conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans recently to see what people believed. It’s pretty surprising some of the myths people still believe, even those that have been debunked years ago.

A few tidbits from the study include:

25% (1 in 4) of those surveyed say they believe 5G internet towers can make you sick or unwell.

86% of those surveyed say that 5G internet will replace 4G internet (this isn’t true – 5G actually uses the old 4G network.)

17% of those surveyed believe that ‘5Ge’ internet is 5G internet (spoiler: it’s not.)

1 in 3 (33%) of those surveyed believe low-orbit satellites (or “satellite trains”) will ruin the view of the night sky, and 36% of those surveyed believed it will ruin astronomists’ views of planets and stars.

Our report also includes a list of tech myths we busted last year, including that 17% of people think that Macs can’t get viruses.

For more details and a few more debunked tech myths, check out the full article on HighSpeedInternet.com.

