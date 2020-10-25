Touch controls come to some Xbox games on Android

Touch controls and mobile gaming, obviously, go hand in hand. There has been a trend to bring controller support to many games recently as well. However, when Xbox game streaming to Android devices was in beta and then fully released, all games required the use of an Xbox or other third-party controller.

With the success of touch controls for Minecraft Dungeons, which was added in September, Xbox is moving forward with more games. As of this week, there are 10 more games that you can now play without needing an external controller.

These games include:

Dead Cells

Gucamelee! 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hotshot Racing

Killer Instinct

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Slay The Spire

Streets of Rage 4

Tell Me Why

UnderMine

I took a few games for a spin over the weekend and was impressed with the level of touch customization that is involved. While some games, like Minecraft Dungeons have touch controls baked into the game, others, like Tell Me Why, have an overlay. In the case of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (a game I was surprised to see on the list), the control layout changes based on whether your exploring or fighting. Hotshot Racing offers up a slightly different layout with dedicated hotspots for acceleration, steering, and the hand brake for drifting.

The Xbox touch controls in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The Xbox touch controls in Tell Me Why. The Xbox touch controls in Minecraft Dungeons. The Xbox touch controls in Hotshot Racing. The Xbox touch control customization in Hotshot Racing.

Most of these games will also let you slightly customize the touch control layout as well for one that suits your preferences. Some games even add contextual icons beside the standard control layouts for actions like movement, jumping, attacking, dodging, looking around, and more. Microsoft’s goal with this feature was to make it easier for new gamers to keep up with control sets as they play.

As Microsoft mentions, it’s not as easy as just slapping an overlay on a game. Each game needs to be customized for touch controls. With the Touch Adaption Kit, developers have to map controller buttons to touch controls and add the capability. So far, the games I tested seemed to run just fine, and hopefully, more developers will jump on board with touch controls. The only comment

What do you think about touch controls coming to some popular Xbox games while playing on your Android device? What game do you hope gets the touch control treatment soon?