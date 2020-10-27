New Huawei wearables, earbuds, and router available for Canadian market

Huawei has expanded its Canadian product offerings with two new wearables, two new wireless earbud options, and a Wi-Fi 6 router. The new products are geared towards bringing a more cohesive connected experience to customers across Huawei devices.

“This launch marks another milestone for HUAWEI Canada as we now offer all six of our key product categories to Canadian consumers: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Audio, PC, and now IoT. Globally, HUAWEI is the second-largest player in Smartphones and Smart Watches, third in Tablets, and first in IoT – and we are thrilled to offer Canadians our latest tech across all these groups.” Radek Krasny, Director of Marketing, Huawei Canada Consumer Business Group

Huawei Wearables

Starting on the smartwatch front, the two new Huawei Wearables are the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and the Huawei Watch Fit. With premium sapphire glass, titanium, and ceramic construction, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro offers two-week battery life, wireless charging, and a bevy of smartwatch features.

Health tracking features are at their most advanced yet with the upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0+ providing more accurate heart rate readings, in addition to monitoring SpO2, sleep, and stress levels throughout the day. Huawei has introduced new workout modes including Skiing and Golf. These join the existing range of over 100 Sport Modes to provide users with real-time performance tracking, scientific workout guidance, and professional data analysis for professional sports. Huawei press release

On the other hand, the Huawei Watch Fit is the first from the company to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design. With a 1.64-inch display, the Watch Fit is 10.7mm thin, weighs only 34 grams, and lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. It is powered by the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 heart rate technology to provide more accurate 24-hour heart monitoring, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress levels.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro retails for CA$398.99 and is available in Nebula Gray and Night Black. To up the value, if you purchase the Watch GT 2 Pro before November 18th, you’ll receive a free pair of the new FreeBuds 2i (see below) while supplies last. The Huawei Watch Fit is available in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink and retails for CA$168.99.

Huawei TWS Earphones

Also now available in Canada are the Huawei FreeBuds Pro and the FreeBuds 3i. The FreeBuds Pro are the first TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds to support Intelligent Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation.

Featuring a hardware and software integrated solution, the new TWS earphones intelligently identify the type of ambient noise based on the user’s immediate surroundings and switch between three profiles – General, Cozy and Ultimate – to offer the optimal noise-cancelling performance. Huawei press release

The new FreeBuds Pro have a noise cancellation rating of 40dB, dual connection functionality, gesture controls, up to 7 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

Also equipped with noise-cancelling, the FreeBuds 3i last 3.5 hours on a single charge and 14.5 hours with the battery case. The cone-shape design offer both style and comfort for longer listening sessions.

The FreeBuds Pro are available in Silver Frost and Ceramic White for CA$268.99. Those who purchase the FreeBuds Pro before November 18th are eligible to receive a Huawei Band Pro in red (a $99.99 value) while supplies last. With an MSRP of CA$168.99, the FreeBuds 3i are available in Ceramic White (or free with purchase of the Watch GT 2 Pro before November 18th).

Huawei Router

Finally, the Huawei WiFi AX3 router offers Wi-Fi 6 functionality with faster and more efficient Wi-Fi over Wi-Fi 5. With an MSRP of CA$198.99, the AX3 boasts speeds of up to 3000 Mbps and is powered by a quad-core Gigahome CPU. Up to 128 devices can be connected to the device at a single time and it also features Huawei Share to easily connect guest smartphones to your network with a simple tap.

Check back in the next couple of weeks for our review on the new Watch GT 2 Pro and Freebuds Pro. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the new products, you can pick them up at Amazon.ca or other retailers including Staples, Visions, London Drugs, and more.

What do you think about the new Huawei wearables, earbuds, and router now available in Canada? Are you going to be picking one or more up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.