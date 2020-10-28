Samsung adds ABC to its 10 news channels on Samsung TV Plus

Further expanding its offering of free content for millions of Samsung TV users, Samsung today is adding ABC News Live to its roster of 10 news channels on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus is a free Smart TV video service that gives viewers instant access to thousands of shows and the ability to discover new content from 150 channels and growing. With this service integrated into all Samsung 2016-2020 Smart TVs, Samsung is bringing free content—including top news channels like ABC News Live—to the widest possible audience it can.

“Samsung TV Plus is all about delivering free and instant access to linear TV and streaming to our enormous community of viewers,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “The addition of ABC News Live extends our commitment to a wide variety of programming — not just in news, but in sports, entertainment, movies, music, and more.” ABC News Live is ABC News’ 24/7 streaming news channel that presents coverage of live events, breaking news, in-depth reporting, context, and analysis from around the world. It features original programs such as evening newscast “ABC News Live Prime” with Linsey Davis, “ABC News Live Update” with Diane Macedo, and issues-oriented political program “Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown” with Macedo and Terry Moran. ABC News Live averaged 23 million monthly viewers from March to August 2020—over double its average viewership from the previous six months as consumer interest in news has increased. ABC News Live is currently available to more than 200 million streamers, and now with its addition to Samsung TV Plus, it will be available to millions more. “With no shortage of news headlines from around the world, we’re proud to have ABC News Live’s quality reporting, original programs and coverage of live events and breaking news prominently featured when people first turn on Samsung TV Plus,” said Kaizar Campwala, VP of Business Operations and Insights, Digital Media and Entertainment Distribution. “We see this as an opportunity to deliver the most important issues of the day to Samsung’s highly engaged customers across a multitude of devices.”

Here’s the rundown of news channels being offered on the service along with ABC News:

ABC News Live (channel 1007)

CBSN (channel 1005)

NewsNOW from FOX (channel 1006)

Bloomberg TV+ UHD (channel 1015)

Cheddar (channel 1016)

Yahoo Finance (channel 1017)

Newsy (channel 1020)

USA TODAY (channel 1023)

Newsmax TV (channel 1027)

TYT Network (channel 1032)

