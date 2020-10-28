Lexar announces new Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series

Lexar makes a variety of storage solutions from memory cards to portable hard drives. The latest offering from the company is the Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER series.

Designed for action cameras, drones, and Android smartphones, the Lexar Professional 1066x microSD. UHS-I Card SILVER Series lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video with speeds up to 160MB/s read, and up to 120MB/s write.

The Lexar card is U3, V30 and A23,4 rated for high-speed performance. This card gives you the speed and storage needed to capture those fast-paced adventures on the go.

Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD video with write speeds up to 120MB/s. This card is Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) providing the performance you’ll need to shoot faster and longer.

With Application Performance Class 2 (A2) rating, the Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series is also great for use with applications on your Android smartphone. Quickly run and store apps directly on the A2 memory card using an Android Adoptable storage enabled device.

“As action cameras, drones and smartphones become more essential for content creators, it’s our goal at Lexar to continue creating solutions that customers demand in order to create high-quality images and stunning 4K video. And with high-capacity options up to 512GB, users can rest assure they will have sufficient space to capture what they love most,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Here are the key features provided by Lexar:

Professional-level performance for action cameras, drones, or Android smartphones

Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)

Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD with write speeds up to 120MB/s

Load apps quicker with blazing A2 speed

High-capacity options –– up to 512GB

You can pick up the new Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series on Amazon and other online retailers starting at US$19.99 for the 64GB variant.