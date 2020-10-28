The Coolpad Bubble is supposed to help workers social distance

COVID-19 is still a thing, like it or not, and one of the recommendations from health officials is to social distance from each other. It’s not too hard to social distance when you’re out and about, but for some industries, it may be for workers. That’s why the Coolpad Bubble was developed with M2MD Technologies. The Coolpad Bubble is a new proximity tracking device the company thinks can help workers social distance.

The Coolpad Bubble utilizes a proprietary Ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology from TDK that enables range-finding, proximity, and position-tracking sensors to calculate distances and alert users to maintain safe distances, in combination with Bluetooth.

This is a stand-alone solution with devices that work right out of the box, with no need for additional infrastructure or beacons. Users receive real-time visual, audio, and vibration alerts when another device is within a six-foot threshold. The device is designed with versatility in mind to be used in the office or industrial environments such as warehouses.

Here’s what the Coolpad Bubble press release had to say about this gadget:

The Coolpad Bubble is a tracking device to help maintain social distance at work.

“We understand how critical it is to get the economy growing again in a way that safeguards people against the spread of COVID-19,” said Zach Chang, CEO of Coolpad USA. “With the Coolpad Bubble’s accurate and precise proximity detection, we aim to provide a practical and safe way for companies to begin to grow again while protecting their employees and customers.” The Coolpad Bubble Dashboard built by Takvaviya Analytics, Inc. collects anonymous data from the wearable device including its own device ID, neighboring device IDs, distance, timestamp, and event duration – enabling companies to effectively record, monitor, and analyze the effectiveness of their social-distancing policies. The AI-driven dashboard provides a comprehensive view of contact interactions, contact tracing history, and allows for customized reporting and analytics that enable automated Safety Management through predictive AI models. No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored on the device or transmitted to the cloud-based dashboard. Current U.S. social distancing guidelines recommend maintaining a distance of six feet (1.8 meters) in applicable situations. However, research has demonstrated a challenge due to how differently the virus spreads at various distances. When it comes to employee safety, guesswork is not enough, particularly in condensed population environments such as workplaces and public gatherings. The Coolpad Bubble provides an innovative and effective solution that takes the guesswork out of the equation, thereby enabling companies to proactively tackle the challenges of adapting to this new COVID-19 environment. “We believe the use of non-obtrusive technology is the way to succeed in the pursuit of keeping people safe during a time of necessary social distancing,” said Joseph Bousaba, president of Chirp Microsystems, a TDK group company. “The key to a non-obtrusive solution is accuracy in distance measurement, low power consumption, long battery life, and reliability in a small form factor. This has been achieved in the Coolpad Bubble solution.”

What do you think of the Coolpad Bubble? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.