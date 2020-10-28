Apple developing its own search engine?

The humble search engine started off so mundane and void of much information. These days it’s where most of us get the bulk of our information that dictates our very lives. While there are some search engine options like Bing and DuckDuckGo, it’s Google that dominates the market. But now, the Financial Times is reporting that Apple is working on its own search engine.

According to the Daily Caller, this is what the Financial Times had to report on the Apple search engine situation.

The Silicon Valley tech giant has subtly started the transition away from its reliance on the Google search engine, The Financial Times reported. Apple’s latest software update iOS 14, for example, directs users directly to links when they search for a term on their device’s home screen. “Apple’s position is very unique because it has the iPhone and iOS. It controls the default browser,” Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of advertising at Google, told the FT. The increase in Apple’s search technology capabilities evidenced by iOS 14 signal the potential for a full attack on Google, several industry experts told the FT. While Apple is tight-lipped when it comes to internal projects, the company hired John Giannandrea in 2018, who had been Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence, according to The New York Times.

You can head over to the Daily Caller for more on this story. It will be interesting to see if Apple does develop its own search engine. The company has already developed its own Maps app so the possibility that this comes to fruition is there. Whatever your stance on Google, it isn’t a bad thing to have more choices in the market.

