Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into it!

Now playing on Plex: November 2020

Sugar & Fright titles available now

Scream 4

The Voices

Hobo with a Shotgun

Teeth

Severance

John Dies at the End

Better Watch Out

Fido

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Shrooms

Stan Helsing

Dance of the Dead

Brainscan

Hell Baby

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto

Fear, Inc.

Drive Thru

Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies

Boy Eats Girl

Suburban Gothic

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked

Corporate Animals

Director’s Cut

Stream these great SciFi titles starting in November

Minority Report

Pacific Rim

Elysium

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ender’s Game

Mr. Nobody

Cube

Stargate

The Man from Earth

Star Trek: First Contact

Coherence

Monsters

Star Trek: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Nemesis

District B13

The Dead Zone

Automata

Cube Zero

The Last Days on Mars

Splinter

Z for Zachariah

Mutant Chronicles

Dark Star

2:22

The Congress

A Boy and His Dog

Replicant

Frequencies

Beyond the Black Rainbow

Andromeda (series)

Synchronicity

The Dresden Files (series)

Young Ones

The Dead Zone (series)

The Blood of Heroes

Earth: Final Conflict (series)

Clara

Scorched Earth

The Day of the Triffids (series)

Meatball Machine

What to catch before the end of October

227

13 Assassins

A Dangerous Method

All Good Things

Arena

Ashes of Time Redux

At Any Price

Bel Ami

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Black Dynamite

Blood and Bone

Blue Chips

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson

Cadillac Records

Candy Stripers

Cahsback

Color Me Kubrick

Cool World

Dead Man Down

Devour

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Eat Drink, Man Woman

Edge of Winter

Eight Men Out

Eyes of Laura Mars

Firewalker

Frontera

God Bless America

Guess Who

Hard Rain

High-Rise

House of Flying Daggers

I Know Who Killed Me

I Saw the Devil

Imagine That

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Main Street

Marathon Man

Messengers 2: The Scarecrow

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

Oldboy

Persuasion

Predestination

Pulse

Pumpkinhead 1V: Blood Feud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Revenge for Jolly

Rise: Blood Hunter

Road House

Roadie

S.W.A.T: Under Siege

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shadow Man

Southland Tales

Surfwise

Take Shelter

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai

The Answer Man

The Big Hit

The Blog

The Boondocks Saints 2: All Saints Day

The Company You Keep

The Contractor

The Dana Carvey Show

The end of the Affair

The Experiment

The Good Doctor

The Good Night

The Hit List

The International

The Invisible Woman

The Job

The Last Waltz

The Legend of Zorro

The Marsh

The Medallion

The Trip

Top Five

Two Lovers

Under Suspicion

Virtuosity

Wind Chill

Woke Up Dead

World’s Greatest Dad

