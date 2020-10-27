Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into it!
Now playing on Plex: November 2020
Sugar & Fright titles available now
- Scream 4
- The Voices
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- Teeth
- Severance
- John Dies at the End
- Better Watch Out
- Fido
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
- Shrooms
- Stan Helsing
- Dance of the Dead
- Brainscan
- Hell Baby
- The Haunted World of El Superbeasto
- Fear, Inc.
- Drive Thru
- Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies
- Boy Eats Girl
- Suburban Gothic
- Hansel & Gretel Get Baked
- Corporate Animals
- Director’s Cut
Stream these great SciFi titles starting in November
- Minority Report
- Pacific Rim
- Elysium
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Ender’s Game
- Mr. Nobody
- Cube
- Stargate
- The Man from Earth
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Coherence
- Monsters
- Star Trek: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- District B13
- The Dead Zone
- Automata
- Cube Zero
- The Last Days on Mars
- Splinter
- Z for Zachariah
- Mutant Chronicles
- Dark Star
- 2:22
- The Congress
- A Boy and His Dog
- Replicant
- Frequencies
- Beyond the Black Rainbow
- Andromeda (series)
- Brainscan
- Synchronicity
- The Dresden Files (series)
- Young Ones
- The Dead Zone (series)
- The Blood of Heroes
- Earth: Final Conflict (series)
- Clara
- Scorched Earth
- The Day of the Triffids (series)
- Meatball Machine
What to catch before the end of October
- 227
- 13 Assassins
- A Dangerous Method
- All Good Things
- Arena
- Ashes of Time Redux
- At Any Price
- Bel Ami
- Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
- Black Dynamite
- Blood and Bone
- Blue Chips
- Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson
- Cadillac Records
- Candy Stripers
- Cahsback
- Color Me Kubrick
- Cool World
- Dead Man Down
- Devour
- Dogtown and Z-Boys
- Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
- Eat Drink, Man Woman
- Edge of Winter
- Eight Men Out
- Eyes of Laura Mars
- Firewalker
- Frontera
- God Bless America
- Guess Who
- Hard Rain
- High-Rise
- House of Flying Daggers
- I Know Who Killed Me
- I Saw the Devil
- Imagine That
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
- Main Street
- Marathon Man
- Messengers 2: The Scarecrow
- Mr. Majestyk
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Oldboy
- Persuasion
- Predestination
- Pulse
- Pumpkinhead 1V: Blood Feud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Revenge for Jolly
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Road House
- Roadie
- S.W.A.T: Under Siege
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- Shadow Man
- Southland Tales
- Surfwise
- Take Shelter
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai
- The Answer Man
- The Big Hit
- The Blog
- The Boondocks Saints 2: All Saints Day
- The Company You Keep
- The Contractor
- The Dana Carvey Show
- The end of the Affair
- The Experiment
- The Good Doctor
- The Good Night
- The Hit List
- The International
- The Invisible Woman
- The Job
- The Last Waltz
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Marsh
- The Medallion
- The Trip
- Top Five
- Two Lovers
- Under Suspicion
- Virtuosity
- Wind Chill
- Woke Up Dead
- World’s Greatest Dad
