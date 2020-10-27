The Shure MV7 brings podcasting sound to a new level

Podcasting and streaming have become more popular year over year, and now with COVID-19, even more so. That’s why Shure is releasing the new MV7 podcast microphone, which should bring your audio game to a new level. The Shure MV7 is ideal for both entry-level and experienced creators; the MV7’s intuitive design makes it incredibly user friendly and straightforward to set up and control.

Harnessing the Company’s engineering chops that developed its iconic SM7B Vocal Microphone—a legend in the recording, live streaming, and podcasting sectors—the MV7 dynamic microphone delivers versatility and control, flexible connectivity options, and high-quality audio in a sleek, compact design.

“This year, we’ve witnessed a significant uptick in the demand for tools and accessories that support live streaming and podcasting – especially as many continue to broadcast their talents from home,” said Soren Pedersen, Associate Manager, Global Product Management, at Shure. “Regardless of the application, creators understand the importance of clear and intelligible audio. We’ve designed the MV7 to be laser-focused on the user’s voice, so the audience always gets a clear and rich reproduction no matter the type of room they record in, so their audiences can focus on the content.” Shure

Here are the main feature points Shure sent us to share with you:

A Virtual Audio Engineer in Every Box : Shure’s Voice Isolation Technology elevates the user’s voice to help take podcasts or live streams to the next level. No matter the environment, the microphone’s pick-up pattern focuses solely on the vocals by bringing it to the forefront of the recording, for uninterrupted audio every time. A user’s vocal level and mic position are always fluctuating. Auto Level Mode sets gains perfectly in real-time, so the output levels stay consistent. This enables creators to focus on the content, and not on their mic technique, resulting in less time editing post-recording, and more time creating. Auto Level Mode also acts as a virtual audio engineer and adjusts audio levels on the fly, giving audiences a more consistent listening experience.

: User-Friendly Customization Shortens Set-Up Time : An integrated touch panel optimizes control for quick, convenient adjustments. With just a few taps, the touch panel control lets the user adjust the gain, headphone volume, monitor mix, and mute/unmute, with an option to lock customized settings. Complemented by the new, free Shure MOTIV App for desktop, the MV7 offers the flexibility to control audio functions with the convenience of various preset modes. Users can select their tone (Dark, Natural, or Bright), depending on if they want a deep “radio” voice or a crisp and clean sound. These settings are available in Auto Level Mode and can be selected with one click in the MOTIV app. Similarly, users may select their mic distance from the MV7 (Near or Far), depending on how they are positioned. For podcasters and streamers who like to be up close and personal with the mic, near mode is ideal. For those who need a little more breathing room, far mode offers a consistent level up to 18 inches. The MV7 is also certified by popular VoIP solution, TeamSpeak.

: Elevated Compatibility Compatible with virtually any device or hardware, the MV7 is easy to integrate into an existing technology setup, whether creating content in a home studio or recording on-the-go. The mic offers a professional XLR output for use with interfaces, mixers, and professional audio equipment—making it an ideal multi-purpose solution for podcasting, radio, gaming, voiceovers, and recording studios. It also supports a USB-A and USB-C output for Mac and PC. When mobility and on-the-go recordings are needed, the MV7 works with select Android devices. A Lightning cable is available separately for use with iPhones and iPads.



The MV7 Podcast Microphone comes in two colors (black, silver) and is available at www.shure.com and select retailers for US$249 USD. Customers have the option to purchase an add-on desktop mic stand, folding tripod stand or boom arm when buying the MV7 on Shure’s website.

What do you think of the new MV7 from Shure? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.