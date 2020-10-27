TCL announces the TCL 10 5G UW and TAB Family Edition

TCL today announced two new Android devices to its mobile lineup, the TCL 10 5G UW and the TAB Family Edition. The TCL 10 5G UW is a Verizon exclusive and is the mobile carrier’s most affordable 5G phone at US$399.99. The 10 5G UW will be available starting October 29th at your local Verizon store or online at the Verizon website.

For that affordable price you’re getting a decently solid phone that competes with many other low-mid-range Android smartphones. Here are just a few of the specifications of the TCL 10 5G UW.

TCL 10 5G UW

Display: 6.53″ FHD+ (2340×1080) 19.5:9 aspect ration with 2.5D glass on front and 3D glass on back.

6.53″ FHD+ (2340×1080) 19.5:9 aspect ration with 2.5D glass on front and 3D glass on back. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Storage: 128GB

128GB RAM: 6GB

6GB OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Cameras: 48MP (high-res), 8MP (super-wide), and 5MP (macro)

48MP (high-res), 8MP (super-wide), and 5MP (macro) Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 4500 mAh

Here’s a bit of what TCL had to say in its press release:

“Following the successful launches of the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in North America earlier this year, we’ve created a smartphone capable of tapping into the power of next-generation connectivity at less than half the cost of most 5G-enabled flagships,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication, North America. “We’ve worked hand in hand with Verizon to ensure more consumers nationwide have access to super-fast download speeds, ultra-low lag streaming and seamless interaction with their smartphone, all on a beautiful, affordable device.” “We’re excited to work with TCL to bring their unique brand of visually powerful devices to Verizon,” said Brian Higgins, Senior Vice President of Device and Consumer Product at Verizon. “The TCL 10 5G UW enables us to give customers a premium experience at an affordable price, and put the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide into even more hands.” Embodying TCL’s Display Greatness philosophy, the TCL-built 6.5-inch Full HD+ display on the TCL 10 5G UW comes with the company’s proprietary NXTVISION technology, which utilizes a dedicated display engine to provide true-to-life color, clarity and contrast enhancements. NXTVISION on the TCL 10 5G UW supports HDR10 video playback, so you can watch a wide range of videos as they were meant to be seen, and features an SDR to HDR real-time conversion tool for a more immersive visual experience. It also comes with features like Reading mode and Eye Comfort mode that help relieve visual fatigue and eye strain. With the TCL 10 5G UW, users can unlock Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, available now in parts of 55 cities, as well as its 5G Nationwide network that covers more than 200 million people. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband creates opportunities for super-fast downloads, video streaming with little buffering, and making HD video calls with loved ones with ultra-low lag times.

TCL TAB Family Edition

Alongside the 10 5G UW, the new TCL TAB Family Edition was also announced. This is a new Android tablet designed with families in mind. This is also a Verizon exclusive and is priced affordably at US$199.99. Here’s what TCL’s press release had to say about the TAB Family Edition:

“There has been a large increase in demand for affordable tablets capable of supporting in-home initiatives for learning and working, while also keeping the entire family entertained and connected,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication, North America. “With the TCL TAB, we have engaged with Verizon to create an Android tablet that will provide family households with the network and tools necessary for both a productive and entertaining mobile experience.” In a compact and lightweight 11.5-ounce body, the 4G LTE-capable TCL TAB blends performance, power, and style, featuring an octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor and 3GB RAM for smooth gaming and multi-tasking, and a fast-charging 5500mAh battery to power through movies, music and apps for all-day use. It also comes with On-The-Go Reverse Charging capability, which turns the TCL TAB into a portable power bank capable of sharing a charge with phones, smartwatches or other small electronic items while away from an electrical outlet*. The vibrant 8-inch Full HD+ display on the TCL TAB comes with features that reduce eye strain and visual fatigue, including Eye Comfort mode to filter blue light and adjust color temperature, Dark mode to go easy on your eyes and conserve battery, and Reading mode to provide a book-like reading experience. With the TCL TAB, protect your information securely with the versatile fingerprint sensor built into the power button itself. Using the sensor, you can register up to five different fingerprints and set each one up to perform a unique function directly from the lock screen, such as quickly launching your favorite apps. Find My Device helps you locate the device remote in case it gets lost or stolen. At launch, the TCL TAB will come with Android 10 pre-installed, and will support at least one major OS update and quarterly security patch updates for a minimum of two years.

We have the TCL 10 5G UW in for review and that will be coming in the near future. For now, what do you think of the TCL 10 5G UW and the TCL TAB Family Edition? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.