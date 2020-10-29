OWC announces Envoy Pro Elektron mini-sized USB-C bus-powered SSD

OWC says that its Envoy Pro Elektron is the fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD in the universe. Pocket-sized and tiny, this USB-C bus-powered drive is crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for editing/saving personal and work files anywhere at up to 1011MB/s real-world speed.

That’s like transferring 91 high res photos per second or a 5GB movie in less than five seconds. It’s housed in a cool running aircraft-grade aluminum enclosure with a drive status LED that operates silently without a power adapter. With the included USB-C cable and Type-A adapter, the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is plug and play compatible with Macs or PCs produced over the last decade, current models, and well into the future; as well as iPad Pro and Chromebook tablets.

Small

Here are the highlights of this insanely small USB-C bus-powered SSD:

Superfast for all: save, backup, and edit personal and work files with up to 1011MB/s real-world performance

OWC Aura SSD powered: advanced NVMe technology delivers up to twice as fast performance compared to other portable SSDs

Universally compatible: Plug and play with Thunderbolt and USB Macs or PCs produced over the last decade, current models, and well into the future, as well as with devices like the iPad Pro and Chromebooks

Built like a tank: Crushproof, dustproof and waterproof IP67 rated

Tiny: pocket-sized to go anywhere easily

Bootable: start working and launch apps in seconds

Informative: LED for at a glance confirmation of power and activity status

Cool: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum housing for silent, throttle-free performance

Connected: included USB-C cable with Type A adapter plugs into to any machine anywhere

Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

“With technology, we always want to go smaller, faster, lighter and rugged and the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron does just that,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. “This pocket-sized, tiny, crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof drive provides superfast, pro-grade speeds and up to 2.0TB capacity in the palm of your hand so you can edit and save wherever, whenever with virtually any Mac, PC or tablet.”

The OWC Envoy Pro Elekton is available now through MacSales.com in capacities of 240GB and 480GB starting at $99.00 with 1.0TB and 2.0TB shipping in early and mid-November.

