The LG K92 5G packs in the features at a great US$359 price

LG today announced the upcoming U.S. availability of the LG K92 5G, a value-priced smartphone that’s loaded with many features customarily available only on today’s higher-end, premium smartphones. With five cameras, an edge-to-edge vibrant display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, and a large-capacity battery, the LG K92 5G is designed to bring the benefits of 5G to a larger audience at a suggested price starting at US$359.

Shutterbugs will appreciate LG K92 5G’s quad rear-camera array that which LG says boasts flagship-quality photography capabilities. With a 64MP Standard lens, 5MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens, 2MP Macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera, users can capture great photos from just about any angle. Enjoy streaming video in 5G with LG K92 5G’s 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision display. Audiophiles will appreciate LG K92 5G’s 3D Sound Engine and stereo speakers providing a fully immersive experience for videos, movies, games, and more. With a 4,000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology, LG K92 5G is packed with the power to deliver reliable battery life on the go.

Here are the key features and specifications of the LG K92 5G:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision Punch Hole Display

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB (usable up to 99GB) of storage / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)

/ microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately) Camera: Rear: 64MP Standard (81˚ / F1.78 / 0.7 μm) 5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ / F2.2 / 1.12 μm) 2MP Depth (88.8˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm) 2MP Macro (84 ˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm) Front: 16 MP (77˚ / F2.0 / 1.0 μm)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Dimensions: 6.55 in x 3.04 in x 0.33 in, 7.14 oz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / NFC / Bluetooth 5.1 / USB Type-C

Colors: Titan Gray Reflective Accents

Others: Stereo Speakers / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side Mounted Fingerpint Sensor

What do you think of the LG K92 5G? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.