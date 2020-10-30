SmartThings Find helps you locate your Samsung Galaxy devices

Do you misplace or lose your Samsung Galaxy device frequently? Is it frustrating trying to find it? SmartThings Find could be the tool you need. Samsung announced this new service, available in select areas designed to keep track of your Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung has been running a SmartThings Find beta in Korea, the U.K., and the U.S., with 6 million users signed up. The service is gearing up for a global launch on Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 8 or later. SmartThings Find uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help people find select Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

“Utilizing the latest in BLE and UWB technology, SmartThings Find will make your life less stressful when it comes to searching for misplaced Galaxy devices,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the added advantage of using AR6 in conjunction with maps and sounds to guide you back to your devices, SmartThings Find is a simple and visual solution that will help you easily locate your favorite devices. This is just one example of the new meaningful mobile experiences that UWB technology will bring to people across the world.”

Starting today, a new software update for the SmartThings app will be released for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later around the world. After that, users can access the SmartThings Find service by tapping the banner at the bottom of the home screen in the SmartThings app. In addition, from early next year, Samsung will further expand these capabilities to tracking tags, which will help users locate their favorite items, not only for Galaxy devices but also for others as well.

“We are excited to also be working closely with leading companies in the item-finding space to both expand this experience and enable you to find more of the belongings you care about most,” said Jaeyeon Jung, “We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

For more information about the SmartThings app and SmartThings Find service, please visit Samsung’s website.

