Xbox and Samsung partner for a wild next-gen gaming setup giveaway

What does your gaming setup look like at home? Could it use a refresh? Would you like to have the best of the best but can’t justify the cost? Well, Xbox and Samsung are going to give five people a wild next-gen gaming setup.

The companies have teamed up in the past as Samsung is the official TV of Xbox and this time it’s a pretty epic partnership. In the leadup to the launch of Xbox Series X and Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox, Samsung, and CD PROJEKT RED are giving five people a chance to test their skills to unlock a Samsung QLED Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 TV, an Xbox Series X, and a copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

Gamers will be invited into the world of Cyberpunk through an alternate reality game called Samsung QLEDecode—a digital scavenger hunt that brings you on a journey through the corners of the internet. Guided by a series of mysterious posts and clues, you’ll need to use both your individual wits and community to unravel the puzzle, leading to a final task where five players will have a chance to test their decoding skills and unlock the grand prize.

Crack the code!

Get ready to show off your skills sooner rather than later, because there might just be a few clues in the wild that are already waiting to be found. Think you have what it takes to crack the code? For complete details on how you can participate in the alternate reality game Samsung QLEDecode, visit https://samsung-qledecode.com. Engineered to fully realize next-gen gaming and deliver an exceptional experience, Samsung QLED TVs allow fans to jump into the latest titles with the stunning quality and performance that their creators intended—in 4K HDR at 120hz with a low ms response time, variable refresh rate, and play with the sharpest possible graphics and capabilities designed specifically with the latest gaming generation in mind.

Sounds like five lucky people are going to enjoy this awesome gaming setup!

Xbox Series X (US$499), Microsoft’s most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S (US$299), next-generation performance in Microsoft’s smallest console ever built, launch globally November 10. For more information about how Samsung QLED TVs are made for gaming, visit Samsung’s website.

