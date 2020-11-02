Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review: An essential kitchen gadget

This review has been a long time coming. I’ve had the Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for longer than I’d like to admit. It’s one of those items you forget you have and then never get around to reviewing, even though it gets more use than most of my smartphones.

I’ve had this unit long enough for a new “smart” version, which works with an app to be released. This version is not smart, but it’s a freaking godsend and is an essential part of our kitchen. Read on for the review of the Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which deservedly wins an Editor’s Choice award. You can also check out my Corsori Air Fryer review if you’re looking for a basket style air fryer.

Specifications

The Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven has the following features and specifications:

Power Supply: AC 120V, 60Hz

Rated Power: 1800W

Capacity: Approx. 32 qt / 30 L, 6-Slice Toaster, 13" Pizza

Number served: 5-7 people

Temperature Range: 80°–450°F / 27°–232°C

Dimensions: 20.1 x 16.5 x 12.1 in / 51 x 42 x 30.8 cm

Model Number: CO130-AO

Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN): B07W67NQMN

What’s In The Box

Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Wire Rack

Food Tray

Crumb Tray

Fry Basket

Rotisserie Fork Set

Rotisserie Handle

Recipe Book

User Manual

Looking good, this is sitting on top of our microwave and is slightly smaller.

Design

There’s not a whole lot to say about the design of the Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven; I mean, it’s a toaster oven/air fryer. It’s neither ugly nor extremely attractive. Its all-metal construction does look good on the counter. I actually prefer this all-metal stainless look over black or plastic-covered appliances.

It’s not too heavy, but it’s also not very light, weighing in at just under 20lbs with accessories. The front glass is heat resistant, and it is well made. The glass is also marked as to where to place the racks for frying, baking, toasting, etc. There are two big knobs on the front; one controls the time and temp while the other selects the function.

There are three buttons on the front as well; one turns the light on/off and changes the indicator from Fahrenheit to Celsius. The second one controls the fans, and the third one is the start and cancels button.

The back and the sides basically have vents and fans to move air and keep the unit cool. The inside comes with a wire rack, fry basket, crumb tray, food tray, and rotisserie fork set and handle. Of course, these aren’t all used simultaneously but used for the application you need them for.

The bottom has solid and well built feet that secure the unit to the counter very well. We’ve never had a problem with the unit moving or sliding around.

Overall, the design is great. It’s functional, sleek, looks good on the counter, and everything is very well marked for ease of use.

The display is bright and easy to read.

Ease of Use

The Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven is super simple to use and the instruction manual is very well laid out. The company does an excellent job of explaining the dos and don’ts and the ins and outs.

The included cookbook is also handy and helps you either make the recipes included or gives you an idea of what to do with something similar you have on hand.

All of the controls are super simple to use. You basically have the following functions to choose from:

Toast: Used for toasting or browning bread. Can also be used to manually preheat the oven, or to defrost foods.

Used for toasting or browning bread. Can also be used to manually preheat the oven, or to defrost foods. Bagel: Used for crisping the inside of a cut bagel while lightly toasting the outside. Also ideal for toasting crumpets or thick-sliced specialty bread which requires one side to be more toasted than the other. Note: The inside (cut side) of the bagel should face upwards for the best results.

Used for crisping the inside of a cut bagel while lightly toasting the outside. Also ideal for toasting crumpets or thick-sliced specialty bread which requires one side to be more toasted than the other. Note: The inside (cut side) of the bagel should face upwards for the best results. Pizza: Used for melting and browning cheese and toppings while crisping the crust. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for melting and browning cheese and toppings while crisping the crust. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Bake: Used for cooking foods evenly throughout. Ideal for cakes, muffins, and pastries. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for cooking foods evenly throughout. Ideal for cakes, muffins, and pastries. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Roast: Used for cooking a variety of meats and poultry. Food will be tender and juicy on the inside and well-roasted on the outside. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for cooking a variety of meats and poultry. Food will be tender and juicy on the inside and well-roasted on the outside. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Airfry: Used for cooking food such as French fries or chicken wings. Uses intense heat and maximized airflow. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for cooking food such as French fries or chicken wings. Uses intense heat and maximized airflow. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Broil: Used for cooking open-faced sandwiches, thin cuts of meat (such as bacon), poultry, fish, sausages, and vegetables. Can also be used to brown the tops of casseroles, gratins, and desserts. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for cooking open-faced sandwiches, thin cuts of meat (such as bacon), poultry, fish, sausages, and vegetables. Can also be used to brown the tops of casseroles, gratins, and desserts. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Cookies: Used for baking cookies and other baked treats. Note: Includes automatic preheat.

Used for baking cookies and other baked treats. Note: Includes automatic preheat. Rotisserie: Used for rotating roasts. Ideal for a whole chicken. Note: Requires food tray in low rack position to collect drippings.

Used for rotating roasts. Ideal for a whole chicken. Note: Requires food tray in low rack position to collect drippings. Dehydrate: Used to evenly dry out foods without cooking. Ideal for drying fruit or vegetable chips

Used to evenly dry out foods without cooking. Ideal for drying fruit or vegetable chips Ferment: Used to precisely hold low temperatures, providing an ideal environment for proofing bread, rolls, pizza, and dough. Can also be used for making yogurt

Used to precisely hold low temperatures, providing an ideal environment for proofing bread, rolls, pizza, and dough. Can also be used for making yogurt Warm: Used to keep food warm. Maintains food at the recommended temperature to prevent bacterial growth (160°F / 70°C or above).

Once you have the function you want, just set the temps and hit the start button. Most functions have a preheat, so you wait for the oven to preheat, and then you put your food in and hit start.

I will say, it is a pain in the butt to clean, but perhaps not as bad as a full size oven.

Overall, this is a straightforward appliance to use, and the controls are very well thought out and placed.

The function and time/temp knobs will be used a lot.

Performance

We’ve pretty much used every function the Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers except for the rotisserie, dehydrate, and ferment functions. There’s really nothing this little thing can’t do. We love how pizzas come out of this, nice and crispy and super fast.

We’ve air-fried french fries, chicken, shrimp, and just about everything else, and all that has been made has come out excellent. We even broil hot dogs in this thing, and they come out very tasty.

Overall, we use this more than we use our actual oven and we prefer it over the oven in many cases. This little oven/air fryer is a solid performer.

All of the trays inside.

Price/Value

The Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven is priced at US$199.99 and for all of its functions that is an excellent value. The newer version is pretty much the same except that you can control it with your smartphone. It’s the same price so if you think you’d use the smart feature and the app, then go for that one.

Wrap Up

The Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven is easily the most used appliance in our kitchen. It’s easy to use, convenient, and does a fantastic job of cooking your food. I totally recommend this to anyone looking for an appliance with these features.

