Apple TV coming to Xbox One and Series X|S on November 10th

Microsoft has just announced that Apple TV will finally be available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 10th. This is in addition to all games (besides Kinect) and a multitude of other streaming services available at launch on Microsoft’s latest console.

“When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you’ll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One. We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.” Xbox Wire

Home of Apple Originals, you’ll be able to catch shows like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran. With the Apple TV app, you can also subscribe to channels, allowing you to really cut the cord. Some of the channels you can subscribe to include Showtime, CBS All Access, and AMC+.

In addition to Apple TV, those who pick up the Series X|S can also enjoy Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more.

Users will be able to access Apple TV and other entertainment from the new Entertainment block. This new block on the dashboard showcases movies, TV, and music across most of your installed entertainment apps. Not only that, the Xbox Series X|S feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for supported apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu.

You’ll be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ from your Xbox for US$4.99/month with a seven day free trial.

What do you think about Apple TV coming to the Xbox One and Series X|S on November 10th? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.