UA True Wireless Flash X review: Great active and waterproof true wireless headphones

JBL has been making great audio products for years. Are there some misses among the hits? Sure, but that doesn’t make them any less awesome. This is why Under Armour hit them up to engineer its branded audio products. The latest collaboration between the two is the UA True Wireless Flash X.

Like most UA products, the UA True Wireless Flash X is aimed at the fitness and active crowd. These little buds are not only truly wireless, but they’re also waterproof. Perfect for those sweaty workouts and intense runs. None of which I really partake in. Read on for the full review of the UA True Wireless Flash X.

Specifications

The UA True Wireless Flash X has the following features and specifications:

Power supply: 5 V 1,5 A

5 V 1,5 A Maximum operation temperature: 45°C

45°C Dynamic frequency response range: 20 – 22 kHz

20 – 22 kHz Sensitivity: 96 dB@ 1kHz/1mW

96 dB@ 1kHz/1mW Maximum SPL: 96 dB

96 dB Microphone sensitivity: -25 dBV @ 1 kHz / Pa

-25 dBV @ 1 kHz / Pa Impedance: 14 ohm

14 ohm Driver size: 5.8 mm

5.8 mm Weight: 117 g

117 g Bluetooth transmitter power: <8.5 dBm

<8.5 dBm Bluetooth transmitter modulation: GFSK, π/4DQPSK, 8DPSK

GFSK, π/4DQPSK, 8DPSK Bluetooth frequency: 2.400 GHz – 2.4835 GHz

2.400 GHz – 2.4835 GHz Bluetooth profiles: A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, HFP V1.7

A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, HFP V1.7 Bluetooth version: V5.0

V5.0 Battery type: Polymer Li-ion Battery (3.7 V, 120 mAh)

Polymer Li-ion Battery (3.7 V, 120 mAh) Charging time: 2 hours

2 hours Charging case battery: 1500 mA

1500 mA Music play time with BT active: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Talk time with BT active: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Included: UA MapMyRun Premium Membership

What’s In The Box

UA True Wireless Flash X Headphones

3X Ear Tips

3X Sport Flex Fit Ear Fins

Charging Case

USB Type-C Cable

12-month UA MAPMYRUN Premium Membership

QSG/Safety Sheet/Warranty Card/Warning Sheet

Design

The aesthetic design of the UA True Wireless Flash X is certainly aimed at the sport and fitness audience. The looks also give out that classic Under Armour vibe. These buds are a bit bulkier than other buds I’ve used but not super huge that they’re unruly in the ears.

Each bud has the UA logo embossed on it that doubles as a tactile button and an LED light beneath that. The rest of the bud is pretty much your standard TWS design and look. These buds have the ear tips and ear wings for added stability in the ear.

There are various sizes, so everyone should get a good fit; you just have to test them out and see what works for you. Once I found my correct size, these buds fit very snug in the ear. The noise isolation is excellent, especially when you fiddle with them to find the right fit.

The UA True Wireless Flash X charging case is way bigger than most TWS headphone charging cases. Again, it’s not crazy, but it certainly won’t fit into a small change pocket. It has a handy rope tether to attach to a backpack or purse.

The case is also made of all aluminum and feels super-premium; the aluminum does make it heavier. USB-C charging is located on the side, and it has a dust and water cover to keep it clean. There are 4 LED lights above that to indicate charging.

Overall, the design is very sport/active-centric. This is the target market, and they pretty much nailed it here. The waterproof design is also spot on, especially for those who sweat a lot or need to use these in a wet environment.

Ease of Use

Pairing the UA True Wireless Flash X is super simple, just remove them both from the case and they will go into pairing mode. From there, just locate them in the Bluetooth settings of your phone and pair.

The headphones can be used paired together or one at a time for mono mode. I’m not a fan of mono mode so I used them both at all times. Here are the button commands you can expect to find:

Stereo Mode

Play/Pause: One click on the right earbud

Next Track: Two clicks on the right earbud

Answer/Hangup call: One-click on the right or left ear bud

Reject call: Two clicks on the right or left ear bud

Mute/Unmute Mic: Hold for 2-seconds right or left ear bud

Voice Assistant: Hold for 2-seconds right ear bud

Talk-Thru: One-click left ear bud

Ambient Aware: Two clicks left ear bud

Mono Mode

Play/Pause: One click on the earbud

Next Track: Two clicks on the earbud

Answer/Hangup call: One-click on the earbud

Reject call: Two clicks on the earbud

Mute/Unmute Mic: Hold for 2-seconds earbud

Voice Assistant: Hold for 2-seconds earbud

These earbuds also come with a free year of Map My Run, which I did not take advantage of. Map My Run is great for runners and cyclists who want to track their workouts. The addition of this subscription adds a good amount of value to the UA True Wireless Flash X.

Overall, the UA True Wireless Flash X are super simple to use. I love the tactile feedback of the buttons and ease of use.

Sound

The UA True Wireless Flash X sound is EQ’ed to the bass side of things. That seems to be pretty standard for these sorts of active/workout earbuds. It’s not my favorite EQ, but it’s not horrible. I generally like a flat EQ with the bass pushed up just a little bit. This bass is pushed up slightly higher than I prefer, but I know many like more bottom end than I do.

The rest of the spectrum sounds pretty balanced; the mids and highs both are clean and clear. The bass doesn’t overpower any of the other frequencies, so that is a good thing. I’m not too fond of it when the bass is so overpowering that nothing else is intelligible. The UA True Wireless Flash X does a good job keeping the frequencies intelligible but does favor the bass.

The noise isolation on the UA True Wireless Flash X is fantastic. There is no ANC here, but the seal provided with the tips is top-notch. You’re really going to keep that outside noise out with the noise isolation, and you won’t really miss ANC.

Overall, the sound is pretty good here. While the bass is a bit heavier than I prefer, the overall sound is great, and let’s face it, UA and JBL know who they’re marketing to here.

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth reception is excellent, and call quality is also excellent; no complaints here at all.

Battery Life

Battery life is also excellent and with the charging case you can get up to 50-hours. So you can get up to 10-hours on the buds and 40-hours additional in the case. Fast charging means you can charge the case and earbuds together within 2-hours.

Price/Value

The UA True Wireless Flash X are priced at US$169.95 and includes one year of Map My Run for free. As of this review, you can find them on sale on Amazon and JBL for US$129.95; that may change depending on when you’re reading this. Even at the full price, these buds have a lot of value to the audience they’re targeting.

Wrap Up

If you’re a fitness and active user, the UA True Wireless Flash X are TWS earbuds you need to consider. The addition of Map My Run for a year is certainly a good value-add for those who use that service.

